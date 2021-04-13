You Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

You is a psychological thriller tv series. The third season of the series You was renewed by Netflix in January 2020.

The series You Season 3 will be released in late 2021. Read this article to get the details about the upcoming You Season 3.

You Season 3:

The series You Season 3 will include ten episodes. The story of the series You Season 2 will be continued in You Season 3.

The story of Joe Goldberg’s fraught relationship will continue in You Season 3. There will be some new members also such as Shalita Grant, Dylan Arnold, Travis Van Winkle, and Tati Gabrielle.

The third season of the series You was directed by Silver Tree and written by Sera Gamble and Mairin Reed. The first episode of You Season 3 titled “And They Lived Happily Ever After.”

The series You is based on the novel named Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble developed the series You. Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail narrated in the series You.

Ryan Lindenberg, Adria Lang, Jason Sokoloff, Jennifer Lence, and Wayne Carmona produced the series. Marcos Siega, Gina Girolamo, Les Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Sera Gamble, Grey Berlanti, Lee Toland Krieger, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Azalea Brooke were the executive producers of the series You.

David Lanzenberg, W. Mott Hupfel, Seamus Tierney, and Cort Fey did the cinematography of the series You. Harry Jierjian, Gaston Jaren Lopez, Troy Takaki, Rita K. Sanders, Felicia M. Livingston, Erin Wolf, and Becca Berry edited the series You.

The series You was completed under Man Sewing Dinosaur, Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, A and E Studios, and Warner Horizon Television. Warner Bros. Television Distributed it.

Let’s see the cast of the series You Season 3.

You Season 3 Cast:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn Shalita Grant as Sherry Travis Van Winkle as Cary Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Dylan Arnold as Theo Scott Speedman as Matthew Michaela McManus as Natalie Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki Ben Mehl as Dante Christopher O’Shea as Andrew Christopher Sean as Brandon Bryan Safi as Jackson Mackenzie Astin as Gil Ayelet Zurer Jack Fisher as Young Joe Mauricio Lara as Paulie Scott Michael Foster as Ryan

Let’s watch the trailer of the series You Season 2.

