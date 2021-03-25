KGF Chapter 2 release date, cast, And plot

k.g.f. (Kolar gold fields )The movie which has drastically capture the eye of the world with its great storytelling, acting, music, and action created a cult among the people and created new and broke previous records which have pushed up the Kannada cinema industry to the next level.

After the cliff-hanger given at end of the first film KGF chapter 2 slated to release on 16 July 2021 finally!!!. Yash(Rocky) and Srinidhi Shetty(Reena) will be reprising their roles from kgf chapter 1 and many of the previous stars will be back as well as new members.

Sanjay Dutt who would be seen playing agheera (have resembled Viking character Ragnar ) and Ravina Tandon to be played Rasmika sen(prime minister of India) and Telugu star Rao Ramesh, Tamil actor saran Shakthi, and Prakashraj would be seen playing pivotal roles.

KGF Chapter 2 release date

Underworld crime will be seen outside of mine as per new trailer suggest Yash blowing up police cars with machine gun it is would be eye pleasure for those who loves this kind action and who would not !.

The makers of this film would be the same as previous cinematography and musician will be Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi basrur is doing helming duties respectively.

Action is choreographed by an anbariv (anbumani and arivumani ) duo who had choreographed prominently in Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood.

Makers have already shot 20% of the next chapter before releasing the first one. The film has been shot at different locations across India like Hyderabad, Banglore Lalita mahal palace in Mysore, cyanide hills from Kolar goldfields, and also on-premises of Infosys campus in Mysore.

Before release fans have filed the petition and requested our prime minister Narendra Modi to declare a holiday on the day the movie release this type of hype can only be seen in India. The look of adheera is very much dangerous like Thanos from Hollywood .so stay connected to us for information