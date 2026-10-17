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‘You Can See Everything’ Documentary Features Surprise Amanda Seyfried Cameo as Elizabeth Holmes

A24’s new reality-bending documentary blurs the lines of reality and performance with a mind-blowing creative twist. In You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, actress Amanda Seyfried makes a surprise appearance, reprising her role as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, re-enacting key moments with the real-life subject. A24 documentary You Can See Everything (2026), directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, features a surprise appearance by actress Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried, who previously played Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series “The Dropout,” recreates moments that were legally restricted with the real Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, played by actor Christopher Abbott.

Key Details

What happened: Elizabeth Holmes’ new documentary includes scripted reenactments performed by the actors who previously portrayed her and her partner in fictionalized retellings.

Elizabeth Holmes’ new documentary includes scripted reenactments performed by the actors who previously portrayed her and her partner in fictionalized retellings. Who’s involved: Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, subject Elizabeth Holmes, actors Amanda Seyfried and Christopher Abbott.

Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, subject Elizabeth Holmes, actors Amanda Seyfried and Christopher Abbott. Where: In theaters nationwide, distributed by A24.

In theaters nationwide, distributed by A24. When: Oct. 2026.

Oct. 2026. Update: The film has received a lot of attention from critics for its narrative structure and R-rating.

The film has received a lot of attention from critics for its narrative structure and R-rating. What’s Next: The documentary remains in theaters, positioning itself as an awards season hopeful.

What Happened in ‘You Can See Everything’?

The Story Behind It: “You Can See Everything” follows Elizabeth Holmes, and the story unfolds before she was sent to prison. Early reviews and reports say the documentary takes a sharp, unexpected turn halfway through its near three-hour runtime. The film then documents Holmes’ ultimate capitulation to federal prison in 2023 and features Amanda Seyfried, who earned an Emmy playing Holmes in Hulu’s 2022 limited series “The Dropout.” Instead of a conventional interview, Seyfried plays an active role in the documentary. She recreates key moments between the director Nathan Fielder and Holmes and her former partner, Billy Evans, that couldn’t be shown directly because of legal and waiver issues. In these sequences, actor Christopher Abbott plays Evans, reuniting with Seyfried following their recent collaboration on “The Testament of Ann Lee.”

Who Is Involved and What Did Sources Say?

The creative choice creates a meta-narrative that requires both the filmmakers and actors to consider how dramatized representations affect the real-life subjects. A recent SlashFilm review points to reenactments that include a key scene in which Abbott, playing Evans, tries to extort the documentary’s filmmakers and A24 executives for box-office compensation, raising tough ethical questions about the integrity of documentaries. See also Has 'The Diplomat' Been Renewed for Season 5? Here’s Where Things Stand The film also explores how Holmes reacted to her fictionalized depictions. In one scene, Holmes, Evans and Fielder watch clips from “The Dropout,” and Holmes breaks down in tears, visibly uncomfortable, highlighting the friction that still exists between the real people and their on-screen counterparts, according to reports. Critics have noted the film’s ambitious scope. In a WBUR review, the film was called a “wild, mind-melting movie” that is as much an examination of Nathan Fielder’s documentary process as it is a profile of Holmes.

Why It Matters

You Can See Everything is a quantum leap in documentary filmmaking. By deliberately inserting a fictionalized actor into a non-fictional story, Fielder and Oppenheim test the audience’s notions of truth, memory, and performance. For the general public, the movie reopens the debate about the Theranos scandal not only through the lens of financial fraud, but also through the psychological complexity of its main character. It also raises serious ethical questions about documentary filmmakers’ obligations and the responsibility of their subjects when they actively try to rewrite their own history. See also Robin Williams’ Watches and Artwork Fetch $6.1 Million at Auction for Arts Scholarships

What Happens Next

“You Can See Everything” is now in select theaters across the United States. A24 has not yet revealed a streaming release date, although the film is expected to be a big talking point as the 2026-2027 awards season unfolds. The film’s fresh take on documentary filmmaking should get tongues wagging amongst industry watchers, especially in categories celebrating directing and editing.

FAQ

Who is the secret actor in “You Can See Everything”?

The secret actor is Amanda Seyfried, who played Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series “The Dropout.” She appears in the documentary to perform specific, legally restricted moments. Who directed “You Can See Everything”?

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim co-direct the documentary, and A24 distributes it. Is You Can See Everything scripted or a documentary?

It’s a documentary, but it uses scripted reenactments with actors mixed with footage of Elizabeth Holmes. Who is Billy Evans in the documentary reenactments?

The dramatized parts of the documentary feature Christopher Abbott as Elizabeth Holmes’s ex-partner, Billy Evans.