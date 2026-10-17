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Orville Peck on Healing His Inner Child Through ‘Street Fighter’ (2026) Role as Vega

“Street Fighter” hit theaters on October 16. Country music star Orville Peck is making his feature-film acting debut as the iconic character Vega in the 2026 “Street Fighter” movie. In recent interviews, the masked singer has opened up about how playing the flamboyant, claw-wielding assassin has helped him reconnect with his childhood and find healing as a queer artist. Orville Peck stars as Vega in the 2026 Street Fighter film directed by Kitao Sakurai, making his acting debut. “It was a healing experience for me to play the queer-coded character,” Peck has said. “It made me feel welcomed in a space where I had felt excluded as a young queer kid playing the video game with my brothers.”

Key Details

What happened: Orville Peck made his feature film debut playing Vega in the “Street Fighter” movie.

Orville Peck made his feature film debut playing Vega in the “Street Fighter” movie. What happened: Orville Peck, director Kitao Sakurai, and co-stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and Callina Liang.

Orville Peck, director Kitao Sakurai, and co-stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and Callina Liang. Where: Theatrical worldwide, after production in Sydney, Australia.

Theatrical worldwide, after production in Sydney, Australia. Release date: It will be released in U.S. theaters on October 16

It will be released in U.S. theaters on October 16 What’s new: During interviews with The Washington Blade and Them, Peck discussed the personal impact of the role.

During interviews with The Washington Blade and Them, Peck discussed the personal impact of the role. Up next: The film continues its theatrical run, with early audience reactions praising Peck’s performance.

The Role of Vega in ‘Street Fighter’

Orville Peck will play Vega, the mask-wearing loyal henchman of the main villain, M. Bison, in the 2026 Legendary Entertainment film adaptation. The character is known from the video game series for his matador-inspired fighting style, narcissistic personality, and signature claw weapon. The masked musician and masked fighter looked so similar it seemed like a natural casting choice, but Peck said his connection to the role goes deeper than just physical. “Director Kitao Sakurai did tell Peck to really lean into that, you know, queer-coded energy that the fans of the franchise have long associated with the character.

Healing the Inner Child

For Peck, the role is a full-circle moment. As a kid, he spent a lot of time playing Street Fighter with his brothers, and Vega was one of his favorite characters. But as a queer kid growing up, he often didn’t feel like he belonged in traditional gaming spaces. “Fighting games probably draw a lot of queer people in [because] you can pick which character speaks to you, and they belong there,” Peck told Them. “They don’t have to prove themselves… they belong, and you can connect in that way, because maybe you didn’t belong or [feel] included.” See also Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested in Westlake Village, accused of kicking deputy during traffic stop In taking on the role, Peck found a way to validate that younger version of himself. He said that being the only openly gay man in the movie’s leading cast, amid “a bunch of very heterosexual gentlemen running around,” gave him a profound sense of affirmation. “To have my place next to them? “I think that would be so encouraging and healing to little Orville, for sure,” he said.

What Sources Said

In the days leading up to the film’s October 16 release, Peck and members of the creative team spoke about the importance of authentic representation in promotional interviews. “Vega is a really important counterpoint to the hypermasculinity of the men surrounding him in the film,” Peck told The Washington Blade. The performance demonstrates that queerness and strength can be one, a universal truth Peck was eager to bring to the screen. Director Kitao Sakurai also offered insight into the character’s development, saying the film deliberately kept Vega’s flamboyance and narcissism to respect the source material, while also giving the character emotional depth.

Why It Matters

Casting an openly queer actor in a big-budget, mainstream video game adaptation is a major step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in the action genre. In fighting games, the queer-coded characters have generally been confined to subtext or comic relief. The 2026 “Street Fighter” film explicitly celebrates Vega’s queerness and casts an openly gay artist like Orville Peck, validating queer fans who have long identified with these characters.

What Happens Next

“Street Fighter” is in its opening weekend theatrical run. While Legendary Entertainment has not announced any plans for a sequel, the studio is said to be monitoring audience responses to the lengthened character arcs. Orville Peck has successfully crossed into film and is expected to continue his music career, while possibly taking on future acting roles.

FAQ

What character does Orville Peck play in the 2026 ‘Street Fighter’ movie?

In the 2026 film “Street Fighter,” Orville Peck stars as Vega, the masked assassin with claws and henchman to M. Bison. See also We Were Liars Season 2 Release Date: Storyline, Cast Reveals & All the Latest News When did the ‘Street Fighter’ movie come out?

Kitao Sakurai’s “Street Fighter” movie hit U.S. theaters on October 16. Why is Orville Peck’October 16i October 16Fighter’ considered significant?

Peck’s role matters because he is an openly gay man playing a character who was historically queer-coded. He has said it was a healing experience and brought needed LGBTQ+ representation to a mainstream action movie.