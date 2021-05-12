Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Kartik and Sirat Part Ways- The Latest Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – The Latest Update

In the last episode of the tv series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen that Manish comes to talk with Kartik.

Manish tells Kartik that Sirat’s ex-boyfriend came to the resort. He asked that why he came to the resort.

Kartik starts to explain all the situation and make him calm. Manish does not like it at all, and he gets angry with Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Episode Watch Online

Sirat listens to all these things, and she leaves from there. Mauri talks to Sirat about all the things that happened, and she apologies to her.

Manish asks Karthik that if Sirat agrees to marry him or not. The situation becomes confusing. Karthik replied that he does not know about that, and he does not want to ask Sirat about it.

Sirat knows everything, and she goes to the garden and starts to find Kartik over there. She shows the ring and a key chain to Kartik and tells him that he received one from him and another from Ranveer.

She also added that she had chosen Kartik over Ranveer. Apart from that, Manish gets angry over the situation, and all the family members try to calm Manish.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.