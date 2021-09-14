Y: The Last Man Episode 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Y: The Last Man is an American tv series. The series Y: The Last Man has received a good response from the audience. The series Y: The Last Man has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Three episodes of the series Y: The Last Man are already aired and the fourth one will soon be aired. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Y: The Last Man.

Y: The Last Man:

The series Y: The Last Man includes action, adventure, and drama. The series Y: The Last Man stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, and Ashley Romans.

The series Y: The Last Man is set in a post-apocalyptic world, Y. It is the last surviving male human on the planet. The series Y: The Last Man is based on the comic series titled Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Eliza Clark developed the series Y: The Last Man. The series Y: The Last Man was produced by Anna Beben and Nellie Reed.

The running time of each episode of the series Y: The Last Man ranges from 47 to 54 minutes. The series Y: The Last Man was made under Future Investigations, Witch’s Mark Productions, Color Force, and FX Productions. Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series Y: The Last Man.

Three episodes titled The Day Before, Would the World Be Kind, and Neil are already released. The fourth episode titled Karen and Benji will soon be released.

The series Y: The Last Man is currently airing on FX on Hulu. If we get any other update about the series Y: The Last Man, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the series Y: The Last Man.

Y: The Last Man Cast:

See the cast of the series Y: The Last Man below.

Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown Ashley Romans as Agent 355 Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan Marin Ireland as Nora Brady Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Campbell Cunningham Paul Gross as Ted Campbell Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann

Let’s talk about the release date of the fourth episode of the series Y: The Last Man.

Y: The Last Man Episode 4 Release Date:

The series Y: The Last Man Episode 4 will be aired on 20th September 2021. The first episode of the series Y: The Last Man was aired on 13th September 2021.

The last episode of the series Y: The Last Man will be aired on 4th October 2021. The series Y: The Last Man is currently airing on FX on Hulu.

The filming of the series Y: The Last Man was started on 20th August 2018. The production of the series Y: The Last Man was started in April, but it was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The filming of the series Y: The Last Man was started in Mississauga, Canada on 26th October 2020 and was completed on 23rd July 2021.

There is no news or update about the second season of the series Y: The Last Man. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Y: The Last Man.

Y: The Last Man Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Y: The Last Man below.

