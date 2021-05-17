Westworth Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Westworth is an Australian series. It is a television drama series. The upcoming Westworth Season 9 will be the final season of the series.

Westworth Season 9 is officially confirmed, and it will soon arrive in 2021. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Westworth Season 9.

Westworth Season 9 officially confirmed

The series Westworth is set in modern-day Australia. The story of the eighth season of the series Westworth will be continued in the ninth and the final season of the series Westworth.

Lara Radulovich, David Hannam, and Reg Watson created the series Westworth. Richard Pleasance was the composer in the series Westworth.

Jo Porter was the executive producer of the series Westworth. Amanda Crittenden produced the series Westworth.

The running time of each episode of the series Westworth is around 60 minutes. The series Westworth was made under Fremantle Australia.

The series Westworth has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s discuss the cast of the upcoming series Westworth Season 9.

Westworth Season 9 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Westworth Season 9.

Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett Robbie J. Magasiva as Will Jackson Katrina Milosevic as Susan Jenkins – Boomer Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson – The Freak Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart Leah Purcell as Rita Connors Susie Porter as Marie Winter Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds Kate Box as Lou Kelly Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant Jacquie Brennan as Linda Miles David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller Chloe Ng as Nurse Shen Emily Havea as Mon Alston Sarah Hallam as Jen “Hutch” Hutchins Lucia Brancastisano as Peta Webb Alexandra Schepisi as Cynthia Rattray

Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Westworth Season 9.

Westworth Season 9 Trailer:

The trailer of the ninth season of the series Westworth has not arrived yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the 8th season of the series Westworth.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Westworth Season 9.

Westworth Season 9 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Westworth Season 9 is not declared yet. Westworth Season 8 was released on 28th July 2020.

It is confirmed that Westworth Season 9 will be released in 2021. So, we can expect Westworth Season 9 in late 2021.

It includes 10 episodes, and the upcoming season of the series Westworth will also include 10 episodes.

The first season of the series Westworth was released on 1st May 2013, and it includes 10 episodes.

Westworth Season 2 was released on 20th May 2014. Westworth Season 1 to 4 was aired on SoHo. Westworth Season 5 to 8 was aired on Fox Showcase. The upcoming season of the series Westworth will also be aired on Fox Showcase.

If we get any update about the upcoming season of the series Westworth, we will add it here.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.