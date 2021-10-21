Woke Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Woke is an American comedy tv series. The series Woke is full of comedy. Woke has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Woke.

Woke Season 2:

The series Woke follows the story of Keef. Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success at the time when an unexpected incident changes his life.

Marshall Todd and Keith Knight created the series Woke. The series Woke stars Lamorne Morris, Rose Mciver, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata.

The series Woke was directed by Maurice Marable and Chioke Nassor. It was written by Keith Knight, Marshall Todd, Conor Galvin, Brittany Ann Miller, Jay Dyer, and Rochee Jeffrey.

The series Woke was executively produced by Keith Knight, Jay Dyer, Marshall Todd, Maurice Marable, Will Gluck, Richie Schwartz, Eric Christian Olsen, and Kate Schumaecker.

The series Woke was made under Cloud Nine Productions, Olive Bridge Entertainment, ABC Studios, and Sony Pictures Television. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series Woke.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series Woke will happen or not.

Is Woke Season 2 Happening?

Yes. The series Woke Season 2 is happening. It will soon be released on Hulu. The series Woke was renewed for the second season by Hulu on 17th November 2020.

So, it is confirmed that the second season of the series Woke will soon arrive. All fans of the series Woke are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the series Woke.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Woke, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Woke.

Woke Season 1 Review:

Woke Season 1 has received good reviews from critics. The first season of the series Woke includes a total of eight episodes titled Rhymes with Broke, What Prequels, Gig E. Smalls, Black People for Rent, Oaktown Get-Down, Dap – Peace – F*ck You, Prayers for Kubby, and Blue Lies Matter.

At the end of Woke Season 1, we have seen that Adrienne and Keef hook up, and after that, the Black People of Keef for rent posters blow up on social media, as well as receives actual responses.

And that, Ayana believes, would make a great story. Clovis tries to capitalize on the idea by creating merch. Later, Gunter gets shaken by the overt racism of a few responders. Adrienne attempts to get Keef’s mind off of the Black People for Rent backlash.

After that, Keef is psyched up to present his new work at an artists’ salon Ayana is hosting. Later, he balks at the time when Gunther and Clovis insist on tagging along, as well as Adrienne tries to show up.

After that Ayana sees a new side of Clovis, and on the other side, Gunther tries to make some new friends. At the after-party, Keef and Adrienne talk about his portrayal of her as well as what it means for their new relationship.

Clovis finds a new side of Ayana. After that, Gunther finds himself in a threesome. Later, another artist has taken over Butler and Toast.

On the other side, Keef goes on a bus in order to meet a lawyer across town, with Gunther and Clovis in tow. Later, Kubby, the koala, escapes from the zoo, slowing traffic as well as causing Keef to miss his appointment.

After that, he lashes out at the crowd at a rally for Kubby and as well as finds that he requires help dealing with his trauma.

Two months later of therapy, Keef can turn his pain into art. But after that, the officer who assaulted Keef sues him for portraying the officer negatively in his work.

On the other side, the SFPD says yes to make the case go away, only if Keef sits down with the officer for a beer.

Just after that, Gunther, Ayana, and Clovis have differing opinions on how he should control the situation. Let’s see what happens next.

The story of the first season of the series Woke will be continued in the second season of the series Woke. If we get any news or update about the story of the second season of the series Woke, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Woke.

Woke Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Woke Season 2 below.

Lamorne Morris as Keef Knight Blake Anderson as Gunther T. Murph as Clovis Sasheer Zamata as Ayana Rose McIver as Adrienne J. B. Smoove as Marker Marquita Goings as Hype Miguel Pinzon as Tommy Alvina August as Trina Sam Richardson as Toast Tony Hale as Butter Nicole Byer as 40 oz Bottle Cedric the Entertainer as Trash Can Donna Benedicto as Marley Shannon Chan-Kent as Cindy Kurt Long as Phil Shannon Kook as Ziggy Cree Summer as Paper Bag Elizabeth Bowen as Nancy Eddie Griffin as 40 oz Bottle Jack McBrayer as Sad Face Adam Kirschner as Process Server David Ury as Al Durian Keith David as Bible Nathan Lee Graham Darque Noir Link Baker as Officer Wyatt Peter Kelamis as Lt. Svoboda Diana Pavlovska as Ms. Henschke

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Woke.

Woke Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Woke Season 2 is not revealed yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

Wake up, y'all. 🗣 It's time to watch Woke! All episodes are now on @hulu. #WokeonHulu pic.twitter.com/NNFMRLjSX9 — Woke on Hulu (@WokeHulu) September 9, 2020

It seems that the series Woke Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022. It will be released on Hulu. The second season of the series Woke was confirmed by Hulu on 17th November 2020. The first season of the series Woke was aired on 9th September 2020.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Woke, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Woke.

Woke Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Woke Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of Woke Season 1 below. Let’s watch it.

