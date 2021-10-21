Crossing Swords Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Crossing Swords is an American sitcom. It is an animated adult sitcom. It is full of fantasy, adventure, and black comedy.

The series Crossing Swords has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Crossing Swords.

Crossing Swords Season 2:

In the series Crossing Swords, a good-hearted peasant dreaming of knighthood becomes a squire at the royal castle, but later, his dream job is not everything he had hoped it would be.

The series Crossing Swords was created by Tom Root and John Harvatine IV. It stars Nicholas Hoult, Adam Pally, and Luke Evans.

The series Crossing Swords was executively produced by John Harvatine IV, Tom Root, Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, and Eric Towner.

Mario De Jesus produced the series Crossing Swords. The length of each episode of the series Crossing Swords ranges around 22 minutes.

The series Crossing Swords was made under Buddy System Studios, Tom Is Awesome, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, and Sony Pictures Television. Hulu and Sony Pictures Television distributed the series Crossing Swords.

The series Crossing Swords was directed by John Harvatine IV. It was written by John Harvatine IV, Tom Root, Sean Lavery, Maggie Monahan, Amy Reed, Brandy Finmark, Marina V. Shifrin, and Amanda Barnes.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Crossing Swords. We expect that the second season of the series Crossing Swords will also receive a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Crossing Swords, we will update it here. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Crossing Swords is confirmed or not.

Is Crossing Swords Season 2 Confirmed or Not?

The series Crossing Swords was renewed for the second season just six days after the premiere of the first season of the series Crossing Swords.

So, the second season of the series Crossing Swords will soon arrive. It will be released on Hulu. The series Crossing Swords was renewed by Hulu in June 2020. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Crossing Swords.

Crossing Swords Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Crossing Swords Season 2 below.

Nicholas Hoult as Patrick Luke Evans as King Merriman Alanna Ubach as Queen Tulip Adam Pally as Broth Tara Strong as Coral Tony Hale as Blarney Adam Ray as Ruben Seth Green as Blinkerquartz Breckin Meyer as Glenn Wendi McLendon-Covey as Doreen Yvette Nicole Brown as Sgt. Meghan Maya Erskine as Princess Blossom Ben Schwartz as Keefer Rob Corddry as The Old King Jameela Jamil as Sloane Alfred Molina as Robin Hood

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Crossing Swords.

Crossing Swords Season 1 Review:

Crossing Swords Season 1 has received a good response from the audience. It includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Hot Tub Death Machine, What’s Kraken, In the Line of Squire, Let Them Eat Clown, My Super Sweet Period Party, Look Who’s Stalking, The Snow Job, The A-Moooo-Zing Race, and Unchained Monarchy.

In the first season of the series Crossing Swords, we have seen that Patrick lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle, but at that time, his dream job becomes a nightmare.

After that, Patrick is placed in charge of making a decision on who to execute as part of a publicity stunt of King Merriman.

Later, Patrick scores highly coveted tickets to a Kraken watching cruise for his parents, and that gets hijacked by a radical protest group.

After that, Patrick has to protect Princess Blossom from an assassin at a giant music festival. Patrick escorts King Merriman to an annual bacchanal, and there, the rival kings meet to divvy up power as well as a party their faces off.

Later, Patrick has to undergo circumcision in order to keep his job as well as tries to help Princess Blossom with her Super Sweet Period Party.

After that, Patrick tries to follow King Merriman up a beanstalk to a kingdom in the clouds. Patrick heads north with the royal family at the time when a deadly plague sweeps through the kingdom.

Patrick, as well as his fellow adventures – also including his own siblings, has to rescue Princess Blossom at the time when she has been held captive by a Minotaur in its maze.

Just after rescuing Princess Blossom, Patrick has to stop the assassin from overthrowing the kingdom. Let’s see what happens next.

No announcement has been made about the storyline of the second season of the series Crossing Swords. It seems that the story of the first season of the series Crossing Swords will be continued in the second season of the series Crossing Swords.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Crossing Swords, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Crossing Swords.

Crossing Swords Season 2 Release Date:

Crossing Swords Season 2 will be released on 10th December 2021. It will be released on Hulu.

Save the date! 📆 King Merriman is pleased to welcome you back to the #CrossingSwords kingdom for Season 2 on December 10. pic.twitter.com/w5IQYL9uZQ — Crossing Swords (@SwordsOnHulu) October 8, 2021

It seems that the second season of the series Crossing Swords will receive a great response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Crossing Swords was aired from 23rd November 2020 to 21st December 2020. It was aired on Hulu.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Crossing Swords, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Crossing Swords.

Crossing Swords Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Crossing Swords Season 2 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch the announcement of the second season of the series Crossing Swords. It was released by Hulu on 18th June 2020.

