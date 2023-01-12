Will there be Cobra Kai Season 6? Official News From Showrunners and Netflix

Recently, Netflix released Cobra Kai Season 5 and fans got their awaited dose of the latest season of the show. This is one of the popular American karate-themed series with comedy and drama. Fans are loving the show and that is the reason why they are already looking for the next season of Cobra Kai.

Is there going to be Cobra Kai Season 6?

It has been just a few days since the release of Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix. Hence there is no official announcement from the maker’s team. Moreover, Netflix has also not yet declared any news regarding the renewal of the show. Even if there is going to be next season, fans will have to wait until the creators of the show make any kind of official announcement.

There’s been a Tweet About Season 6!

The co-creator of the show Jon Hurwitz might have dropped a hint about season 6! Recently, he shared a tweet saying, “Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas already percolating! #CobraKai.” For fans who are not aware, Obliterated is also going to be released on Netflix itself and it is an action comedy show from the same makers.

Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas already percolating! #CobraKai https://t.co/fpNGGe2bp6 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 21, 2022

What is Cobra Kai?

It is a drama-comedy series, now on, Netflix which is mainly based on Karate. It is inspired by the popular 1984 movie The Karate Kid and its sequels. Earlier seasons including seasons 1 and 2 were released on YouTube whereas later onwards they denied the release. And since Cobra Kai Season 3, the following series are released on Netflix. Initially, season 3 was released in June 2020 and since that time, the show gained popularity and was renewed for following seasons.

assume your viewing positions! Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/QiqQueNnLV — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 9, 2022

When will Cobra Kai Season 6 be released?

With this series, there has been no consistent schedule for releasing a new season. Hence it is hard to predict the release date for the upcoming season. But if we look at the recently released season i.e. season 5, the next season will at least take about a year or so. So fans can expect Cobra Kai Season 6 release around 2023 spring or summer time. Soon. Netflix will confirm the renewal as well as the release date details for the next season of the show.