The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Righteous Gemstones is a black comedy television series. The series The Righteous Gemstones includes dark comedy and drama.

It was officially renewed by HBO for the second season in September 2019. Let’s talk about The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 in detail.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Release Date:

The series The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of the Dysfunctional Family of televangelists. The story of Season 1 will be continued in Season 2.

Maybe the same cast will return in Season 2. Danny McBride created the series The Righteous Gemstones. It was directed by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill.

It was written by Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Grant Dekernion, Edi Patterson, Kevin Barnett, and Chris Pappas.

Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green were the executive producers of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The running time of each episode of the series The Righteous Gemstones varies between 33 to 60 minutes. The series The Righteous Gemstones was completed under the production house named Rough House Pictures.

Let’s talk about the cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 below.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone Walton Goggins as “Baby” Billy Freeman Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason “BJ” Barnes Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Welsey Seasons Jennifer Nettles as Aimee – Leigh Gemstone Scott MacArthur as Scotty Jody Hill as Levi James DuMont as Chad Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is not launched yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Find the trailer of The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 below.

Let’s discuss the release date of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

The release date of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is not declared yet. But we can expect The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones was released on 18th August 2019.

