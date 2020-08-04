How to Stay Up to Date with the Latest European Cricket Series Action

Over the years, cricket has emerged from the shadows of other major sports to gain a global touch. More countries now participate in ICC tournaments and championships. This has helped grow the influence of this old sport. For cricket fans in Europe, the increase in cricket championships couldn’t have come at a better time. From T10 to T20 matches, there’s a notable increase in cricket activity.

It is against this growing interest that the European Cricket Series (ECS) created a lot of interest. The Series organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN) continues to draw record viewership across the world. The availability of the matches on multiple platforms has fueled the popularity of the Series.

Learn how you can continue enjoying some of the best cricket action from any location.

Brief Overview of European Cricket Series

While England has continued growing its influence in the cricket world, many of her European neighbors have continued playing catch up. England won its maiden ICC World Cup trophy in 2019, and this triumph has continued spurring the growth of the sport in the country.

However, there’s a notable increase in European cricket activity over the last few years. Today, the Dream 11 ECS continues entertaining cricket fans across the world. Daniel Weston, the founder of the European Cricket League, Network and Series, has been influential in building the Dream 11 series. He says the mission of the T10 Series was to grow cricket in all corners of Europe.

Some of the remarkable events in the Dream 11 ECS T10 tournament include the 7 team event at the Marsta Cricket Club in Gothenburg, Sweden. Next was five-day action at the Gründenmoos in St Gallen, Switzerland, where Nomads beat Olten in the final of the Series.

Germany’s Kummerfeld also hosted six teams for 20 T10 matches over five days. This offered a lot of action not only for German cricket fans but also for others across the world. This Series was a collaborative effort between European Cricket Network (ECN) and Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB). Teams played four matches per day, two semi-finals, the bronze final and the final.

Other events in the Series are Dream ECS Tallinn, ECN Austrian T10, ECS Cyprus T10 2020, and ECS Iceland. All action will be live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and FanCode online platform. Analysts now say this is Series is the best thing to happen in cricket over the last year.

Catching up with Dream 11 ECS Action

The best thing about modern cricket is the availability of matches across multiple platforms. For the Dream 11 action in Gothenburg, fans could follow live streaming action online and on other platforms such as the European Cricket Network and FreeSports TV in the UK.

Live streaming has revolutionized cricket viewership as you can now catch all matches on the go. Whether you want to watch your favorite team, player, or even place a bet, this is the best time to be a cricket fan. There’s a lot of cricket information about teams and players available across live-play multiple platforms. From playing statistics, future fixtures to predictions, you will never find a boring moment when enjoying live cricket.

It is also possible to re-live the action if you missed any match. Highly experienced commentators are at hand to re-live these matches during the highlight of the matches’ segments.

Final Thoughts

With your mobile phone, you can now catch some of the best live cricket action from Europe. The matches from the Dream 11 ECS continue thrilling cricket fans, and it is now easy to follow the action live.