Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Who Killed Sara? is a Mexican thriller tv series. Netflix has renewed the series Who Killed Sara? for the second season.

We expect that the series Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will soon arrive. Let’s get the complete details about the series Who Killed Sara? Season 2.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2: Latest News

Who Killed Sara? is a Thriller, Mystery, and Melodrama series. The series Who Killed Sara? follows the story of Alex Guzman. Jose Ignacio Valenzuela created the series Who Killed Sara? David Ruiz and Bernando de la Rosa directed it.

There are a total of ten episodes in Who Killed Sara? Season 1. Maybe Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will also include ten episodes.

Alexis Fridman and Juan Uruchurtu were the executive producers of the series Who Killed Sara? The series Who Killed Sara? was made under Perro Azul.

All ten episodes of the series Who Killed Sara? Season 1 was released on 24th March 2021. Each episode of Who Killed Sara? Season 1 is having a special and unique title. It includes It Wasn’t a Mistake, Bad People, Love – Sara, The Monster in the Family, Life Insurance, Hunting, Fear and Guilt, Where Dreams Become Reality, Watch the World Burn, and Two Graves.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Cast:

Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman Leo Deluglio as Young Alex Guzman Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano Andres Baida as Young Rodolfo Lazcano Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzman Carolina Miranda as Elisa Lazcano Polo Morin as Young Jose Maria Lazcano Fatima Molina as Clara Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar Lazcano Claudia Ramirez as Mariana Lazcano Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio Hernandez Hector Jimenez as Elroy Marco Zapata as Young Elroy Litzy as Marifer Ela Velden as Young Marifer Luis Roberto Guzman as Lorenzo Rossi Ana Lucia Dominguez as Sofia Inaki Godoy as Bruno

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Release Date:

The series Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will be released on 19th May 2021. The release date is officially confirmed by Netflix.

Who Killed Sara? Season 1 was released on 24th March 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The series Who Killed Sara? Season 1 is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix in the Spanish language.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will also be released on Netflix. Let’s talk about the trailer of Who Killed Sara? Season 2.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of Who Killed Sara? Season 2 below. It was released on 27th April 2021 by Netflix.

