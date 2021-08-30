Where To Watch Stillwater on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Stillwater is the latest crime drama movie featuring the Martian and Jason Bourne fame Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, and many others.

This movie follows the story of an American man Bill (played by Matt Damon), who travels to the south of France to visit his estranged daughter, who has been wrongfully prisoned according to her claims.

He makes it his mission to exonerate her in a country with an entirely different language, culture, and complex legal system.

The movie has been directed by Tom McCarthy and boasts a stellar team of scriptwriters, including Marcus Hinchey, Tom McCarthy, Noé Debré, and Thomas Bidegain.

Stillwater Release date

The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July in the crime drama genre. It was released in July on the screens in Australia, New Zealand, and Russia.

The movie was released in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain in August. It is supposed to be launched in Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Turkey on September 10 and 22.

The movie garnered much appreciation from critics and the audiences alike, with many applauding the emotional turmoil presented by the actors on the screen.

However, the casual audience did not like the slow pace of the movie too much.

Where to stream the movie Stillwater?

The producers of this movie had taken what is seen as an extremely bold decision not to release this movie on OTT platforms yet.

They are concentrating on the theatre release of this movie for the time being. Therefore, it is expected to be available on the OTT platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.

If the producers decide to release it on these video-streaming platforms after a few months once they have analyzed the response of the traditional release of this movie.