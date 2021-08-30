Where To Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Even if you haven’t seen this series, chances are, you have come across many memes of this series. So if you decided to watch it and enjoyed each of its dark jokes, then you must be coming close to its end of the fifth season.

It has been a crazy ride with all the family adventures in this series. Finally, in the eighth episode, we got a solo Rick adventure.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Release date of episode 8

Rick, being home alone, decides to amuse himself. On 8th August, this episode titled “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” premiered.

This trippy title which keeps getting marked as incorrect as I am writing this, has even a more interesting description that goes something like this-

“Friendship is hard. It’s like a journey of the mind, both.”

Rick and Morty Season 5 Release time

The episode was released on Adult Swim Sundays (yes, as in the [as] trend Adult Swim), so it was released late at night.

Where to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 for free?

The good news is that Adult Swim’s official website has the first four episodes streaming on it for free.

However, if you wish to watch the 8th episode, you will need a subscription.

You can watch this series on TV. Tune in to Cartoon Network around 11 p.m. eastern time. YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV will also allow you to watch previous episodes.

Is Rick and Morty on Hulu?

The first four seasons are available to stream, but the fifth season is available only if you have the Hulu+Live TV package. The new season is likely to take a few months to be available for streaming.

Is Rick and Morty on HBO Max?

It’s the same in the case of HBO. The first four seasons are available to stream, but the fifth season will be available only after it has been completed. So it might take some time.

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

All four seasons of Rick and Morty are available on Netflix. Although not yet complete as it is supposed to have 10 episodes, the fifth season is also available on Netflix, including episode 8.

Is Rick and Morty on Amazon Prime?

All four seasons of Rick and Morty are available on the Amazon Prime Video. In addition, the full eight episodes of the fifth season are also available on this platform.