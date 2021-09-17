Where To Watch Nine Days on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Nine days is a new movie released in July of 2021 which introduces a curious new concept to the audiences. In this movie, a man is shown interviewing different unborn souls in order to decide which one is eligible to be born on Earth.

This 2-hour long spectacle is directed by Edson Oda and was released in July in Australia. The movie is aesthetically pleasing as well as beautifully written.

Nine Days Plot

In this supernatural drama movie, judge Will lives in the middle of a desert and he is to decide which one of the five unborn souls will get to live a life on earth while others disappear. He has a companion called Kyo, a soul which did not disappear, who helps him with his work by preparing notes.

All the candidates for the selection undergo an interview process that lasts for nine days. While Will had a favorite called Amanda, he is left to sort through the remaining candidates after her death.

He questions each candidate about their views on life and selects the candidate depending upon their answers. He also met another arbit who showed him the suicide note clip that Amanda left behind which leaves Will greatly perturbed.

Nine Days Cast

The movie has wonderful storytelling and each of the actors do full justice to the characters. The movie has Winston Duke as Will, Zazie Beetz as Emma, It and Deadpool fame Bill Skarsgård, and many more.

Where to watch Nine Days?

The movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January but the pandemic delayed the release of the movie on screens. After being released in the US and Australia in July, it was released across the screens of the world in August.

The streaming date of this movie has not yet been announced for Netflix. For the time being, it is available only in theatres.

Being a property of Sony Pictures, the movie is likely to be available on Starz but only after few months as the previous Sony movies were released after three months of the physical release on this platform.