Dwayne Johnson Thinks His Black Adam Is Able to Defeat Superman

All fans are excited after watching the first look video of Black Adam at DC FanDome 2021. Recently, Dwayne Johnson said that they both are unstoppable forces but also surmises that magic is the true weakness of Superman, not kryptonite.

And also, boy, Black Adam does have a way with magic. Apart from this, Superman gets bound by his morals, and because of that, he may be able to defeat Black Adam, but at the same time, not kill him.

Dwayne Johnson hints that on the opposite side of the spectrum, Black Adam would have no issue disposing off Superman just for good.

On the other side, Superman was not available for comment because of being in the ICU from the kryptonite bullet of Bloodsport.

Black Adam began as a point-black villain to the Marvels. Also, his evolution saw him as a merciless anti-hero tied to the Justice Society of America.

Black Adam was coupled with Shazam. But it is confirmed that the character was removed from the movie just because it painted him more like a one-dimensional villain.

The success of Shazam gave impetus to the rut-struck Black Adam film, a passion project that Dwayne Johnson nurtured for several years.

Black Adam is an upcoming American film. The film Black Adam is full of superheroes, action, sci-fi, and fantasy. We expect that the film Black Adam will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The film Black Adam was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It was written by Adam Sztykiel, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Rory Haines.

The film Black Adam is based on Black Adam by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. The film Black Adam was produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Beau Flynn.

The film Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and Pierce Brosnan.

The film Black Adam was made under New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film, Black Adam.

The film Black Adam will be released on 29th July 2022 in the United States. Dwayne Johnson was attached to Shazam! Starting in development, as well as confirmed that he would portray the villain Black Adam in September 2021.

The principal photography of the film Black Adam started on 10th April 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The filming of the film Black Adam was postponed from July 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On 15th July 2021, it was announced that the scenes of the film Black Adam had been completed. Filming of the film Black Adam was continued without Dwayne Johnson for a few weeks, with the production moving to Los Angeles. If we get any other update about the film Black Adam, we will add it here.

