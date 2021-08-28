Where To Watch Naked Singularity on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Naked Singularity is a comedy-drama movie that combines the science-fiction genre with a heist thriller. The film features John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein and more.

The movie directed by Chase Palmer was released in the United States on 6th August of this year.

Naked Singularity on Netflix

Boyega plays the role of the protagonist Casi who is a promising and idealist public defender in the bustling city of New York.

However, he can feel his idealism falling apart as he witnesses injustice carried out every day in the justice system he wishes to correct.

He then tries to beat this twisted system into its own game as he accepts to be a part of a dangerous heist.

He could see the signs of the fall of the universe coming soon and began doubting his work. So he agreed to this heist when he was unexpectedly approached by a former client.

The movie is adapted from the novel A Naked Singularity. It is the first legal thriller written by American author Sergio De La Pava. Viewers are delighted with the acting of John Boyega.

Where to watch Naked Singularity?

This movie was released in selected theatres in the United States. It is available on Spectrum and DirecTV for streaming. It is also available to rent on video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Is Naked Singularity on Hulu?

Unfortunately, it is not available on Hulu and is unlikely to become a part of their film catalog. If you wish to watch this movie, then you will have to switch to a different platform.

Is Naked Singularity on Netflix?

Netflix is brimming with a huge range of movies of different genres including various comedy-drama movies. But this movie is not yet available on Netflix.

Is Naked Singularity on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime will soon have this movie available on its video streaming platform.

Is Naked Singularity on Hbo max?

While this platform has a huge collection of movies, sadly, this movie is not yet available on HBO Max.