Where To Watch Five Feet Apart on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart is adapted from the novel by the same name and is written by Rachael Lippincott. The book received a best young adult fiction 2019 on Goodreads Choice Winner and was immediately picked up for motion picture. The film has Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson in the leading role.

The story is about two teens named Stella, and Will who meet in a hospital and both of them have Cystic Fibrosis, but they eventually end up falling in love. But here’s the thing: they can’t get close to each other as there’s a risk of infection.

So, here’s the question: how can you fall in love with someone you can never touch. To get the answer, you have to watch the movie. You can watch the film on various platforms. Some of them are:-

Netflix

Yes, Five Feet Apart is available on Netflix. It just arrived this August 2021. You can watch it either in the 30-day free trial or through a subscription.

Amazon Prime

Five Feet Apart is available on Amazon Prime, and you can navigate your way to the movie by signing on to your account.

Hulu

Unfortunately, FIve Feet Apart is not available on Hulu. But they have a vast collection of other romance movies.

HBO Max

The movie is not available to stream on HBO Max. But you can rent the film from Google Play or iTunes.

If you loved John Green’s The fault in our stars, then this movie is a must-watch for you. It is very well-written and has an excellent story of two cystic fibrosis patients who fell in love in the hospital. You can watch the film on the mentioned platforms or rent it.