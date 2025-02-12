Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp Messenger

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an eagerly anticipated South Korean romance slice-of-life television series set to captivate audiences worldwide. The show, directed by the acclaimed Kim Seok, features a stellar cast, including the immensely popular IU and Park Bo-gum. This Netflix original promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of love, resilience, and personal growth against Jeju Island’s changing seasons.

The series, written by Lim Sang-choon, known for his work on hit dramas like Fight For My Way, explores Ae-soon and Gwan-sik’s adventurous lives as they navigate life’s challenges in the 1950s. With its unique storytelling approach and talented ensemble, When Life Gives You, Tangerines is poised to become a standout addition to the Korean drama landscape in 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Release Date

Mark your calendars, K-drama enthusiasts! When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The series will follow an innovative release schedule, with four episodes dropping every Friday for four consecutive weeks, concluding on March 28, 2025.

This unique release strategy aligns with the drama’s narrative structure, divided into four acts representing the four seasons. Netflix’s Senior Director, Bae Jong Byung, explained that this approach allowed viewers to fully appreciate the storytelling intent and enjoy the experience to the fullest5. This format promises to offer audiences a fresh and immersive way to engage with the series, making it a must-watch event in the spring of 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island in the 1950s, When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the intertwining lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik. IU portrays Ae-soon, a spirited and rebellious young woman who dreams of becoming a poet. Despite facing numerous setbacks due to poverty, her island upbringing, and societal constraints, she remains resilient and determined to pursue her aspirations.

Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum, is Ae-soon’s steadfast companion. Described as silent and unyielding as “cast iron,” Gwan-sik is a diligent and unwavering individual who harbors deep feelings for Ae-soon. His loyalty to her is unshakable, and he plays a pivotal role in shaping the significant moments of her life.

The drama promises to explore themes of love, perseverance, and personal growth as Ae-soon and Gwan-sik navigate the challenges of their era. Director Kim Won-Seok has hinted that their journey, whether together or apart, will be a grand adventure through life, offering viewers a poignant and heartwarming narrative that spans the four seasons.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Cast Members List

When Life Gives You, Tangerines boasts an impressive ensemble cast, bringing together some of South Korea’s most talented actors. The main cast includes:

Actor/Actress Character Description Lee Ji-Eun (IU) Ae-soon (young) A spirited rebel with dreams of becoming a poet. Park Bo-gum Gwan-sik (young) A silent and unyielding character devoted to Ae-soon. Moon So-ri Ae-soon (middle-aged) Portraying the older version of IU’s character. Park Hae-joon Gwan-sik (middle-aged) The mature counterpart to Park Bo-gum’s role.

The supporting cast is equally stellar, featuring:

Actor/Actress Character Description Kim Tae-yeon Child Ae-soon Young version of Ae-soon. Lee Cheon-mu Child Gwan-sik Young version of Gwan-sik. Choi Dae-hoon TBD Supporting cast member. Na Moon-hee TBD Supporting cast member. Kim Yong-rim TBD Supporting cast member. Lee Jun-young TBD Supporting cast member. Baek Ji-won TBD Supporting cast member. Oh Jung-Se TBD Supporting cast member. Yeom Hye-ran TBD Supporting cast member. Lee Soo-Kyung TBD Supporting cast member.

Kim Seon-ho and Lee Soo-mi will also make special appearances in the series, adding to its excitement.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Episode Title List

As of February 2025, the specific episode titles for When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 have not been officially released. However, we know that the series will consist of 16 episodes, four of which will be released weekly.

The unique release schedule is designed to align with the four-act structure of the story, each representing a different season. This innovative approach offers viewers a comprehensive and immersive experience of the character’s journey through spring, summer, fall, and winter on Jeju Island.

Where to Watch When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1?

When Life Gives You Tangerines, Season 1, will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. As a Netflix original series, it will be accessible to subscribers in over 190 countries worldwide, allowing a truly global audience to enjoy this highly anticipated K-drama.

The decision to partner with Netflix for distribution ensures that fans worldwide can watch the series simultaneously, fostering a shared viewing experience and global conversation about the show. With Netflix’s user-friendly platform and the ability to watch on various devices, viewers can enjoy the romantic, slice-of-life adventures of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik at their convenience.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Production Team Members

Role Name(s) Description Director Kim Won-Seok Renowned for Misaeng (Incomplete Life), Signal, and My Mister, known for visually stunning and emotionally resonant storytelling. Screenwriter Lim Sang-Choon Writer of Fight For My Way and When the Camellia Blooms; known for creating compelling characters and heartwarming narratives. Production Company PAN Entertainment A leading Korean production company known for high-quality dramas. Streaming Platform Netflix Global distribution was secured through a production contract signed in April 2023.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 Official Trailer Release

As of February 8, 2025, an official trailer for When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 has not yet been released. However, with the premiere date set for March 7, 2025, fans can expect promotional materials, including teasers and trailers, to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Given the star power of IU and Park Bo-gum and the anticipation surrounding the series, releasing the official trailer is likely to be a significant event. Viewers can look forward to glimpses of the beautiful Jeju Island scenery, the chemistry between the lead actors, and hints at the emotional journey that awaits in this highly anticipated drama.

FAQs

Q. When does When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 premiere?

A. The series premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Q. How many episodes will the first season have?

A. The first season will consist of 16 episodes.

Q. What is the release schedule for the episodes?

A. From March 7 to March 28, 2025, four episodes will be released every Friday for four consecutive weeks.

Q. Who are the prominent cast members?

A. The main cast includes IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon.

Q. Where was the series filmed?

A. The series was filmed in various locations, including Jeju Island and Andong.

Final Words

When Life Gives You Tangerines Season 1 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025. With its star-studded cast, experienced production team, and unique storytelling approach, the series promises to deliver a memorable viewing experience. The combination of IU and Park Bo-gum’s on-screen chemistry, set against Jeju Island’s changing seasons, will captivate audiences worldwide.

As we eagerly await the March 7, 2025 premiere, fans can look forward to a heartwarming tale of love, resilience, and personal growth. The innovative release schedule, mirroring the four seasons depicted in the story, adds an extra layer of excitement to the viewing experience. Whether you’re a long-time K-drama enthusiast or new to the genre, When Life Gives You, Tangerines is poised to be a must-watch series that celebrates the beauty of life’s journey.