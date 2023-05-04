Welcome To Eden Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Recently, Spanish web series have been booming on Netflix and successfully achieved millions of new fans. La casa de papel, a.k.a. Money Heist, is the perfect example. Here, we have presented another Spanish series, Welcome To Eden.

Welcome To Eden is a Spanish thriller television series created and developed by famous screenwriters Guillermo Lopez and Joaquin Gorriz. Currently, Welcome To Eden runs a total of two seasons between May 2022 and April 2023. Recently, Netflix released the second installment of Welcome To Eden with eight episodes on April 21, 2023.

In addition to that, the series has received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Welcome To Eden Sereis has earned an overall 6 out of 10 on the IMDb platform. This article has mentioned all the information about Welcome To Eden Season 3. We have added release dates, storylines, a cast members list, and trailer updates.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Release Date

This Spanish adaptation, Welcome To Eden, is the complete package of drama, thriller, and suspense. At the moment, the second season of Welcome To Eden is streaming on the Netflix platform. It’s been just four days since the showrunners released the second season of Welcome To Eden, and fans are already curious to know about the third installment for the same.

Unfortunately, the creators have not revealed the release date for the upcoming part of the Welcome To Eden series. Generally, any series’s renewal depends upon the previous seasons’ success. Also, the final confirmation is yet to be announced. So, let’s see how the showrunners will drop the third season of Welcome To Eden.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Storyline – Spoilers Follow

Joaquin Gorriz and Guillermo Lopez’s latest release, Welcome To Eden Season 2, combines drama, suspense, thriller, and mystery perfectly. The storyline revolves around friends who lost their way and reached a strange island. Here, they met with their attractive and mysterious hosts.

As the story progresses, they realize they have accidentally built relations with one of the most dangerous cults that often kill people with planned strategies. The actors’ locations, characters, and performances are enough to give goosebumps. Moreover, characters like Zoa, Bel, and Gabi are portrayed as the show’s backbone.

Further ahead, Welcome To Eden has featured some of the most prominent actors and actresses. It includes Amaia Aberasturi (Zoa Rey), Berta Castane (Gabi Rey), Tomy Aguilera (Juan Carlos), and many others.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Cast Members

When it comes to releasing, an intense thriller drama series featuring actors and actresses play the most vital role. From expressing seriousness to camera presence, cast members often give their best to the series.

Currently, no information is available for Welcome To Eden Season 3. Still, we have added a list of cast members for Welcome To Eden Season 2.

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa Rey

Berta Castañé as Gabi Rey

Diego Garisa as Ibón Arregui

Tomy Aguilera as Juan Carlos

Dariam Coco as Eva

Lola Rodríguez as Mayka

Albert Baró as Aldo Roig Muro

Jonathan Alonso as Saúl

Sergio Momo as Nico

Blanca Romero as Roberta Gómez-Fajardo

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

Guillermo Pfening as Erick

Alex Pastrana as Ulises

Irene Dev as Alma

Ana Mena[e] as Judith

Carlos Torres as Joel

Claudia Trujillo as Brenda

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Berta Vázquez as Claudia

Ana Wagener as Brisa

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Nona Sobo as Som

Lucía Guerrero as Danae

Max Sampietro as Isaac

Belinda as África

Anna Alarcón as Nuria

Mario de la Rosa as Manuel Rey

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Episode List

On April 23, 2023, the OTT giant Netflix dropped the second installment of Welcome To Eden. Here, we have provided episode titles list of Welcome To Eden Season 2.

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 01 – The Trip of Your Life

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 02 – Evaluation

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 03 – Farewell Party

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 04 – The Other Shore

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 05 – Storm

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 06 – Rebellion

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 07 – Lilith

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Episode 08 – The Trip Back

Where To Watch Welcome To Eden Season 3?

Welcome To Eden is the complete drama, thriller, and suspense package. Since the showrunner has dropped the second season of Welcome To Eden, fans are expecting the third installment for the same.

Despite being ranked among the most entertaining yet thrilling Spanish web series, some fans wonder where to binge-watch the previous seasons. Welcome To Eden Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. You can watch all the episodes on that platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Welcome To Eden?

As discussed above, the second season will be released on April 23, 2023, and information has yet to be made for the third season, so the number of episodes for the third installment is still under the cover.

Still, eight to ten episodes may be released with Welcome To Eden Season 3. However, nothing has been announced by the official team members, so all we can do is wait for the official announcements.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Makers Team

‘Bienvenidos a Eden,’ a.k.a Welcome To Eden, is a Spanish thriller drama series. It was penned down by renowned screenwriters Joaquin Gorriz and Guillermo Lopez.

Welcome to Eden has *officially* been renewed for season 2 at Netflix. https://t.co/jPtL1V2ZLe pic.twitter.com/7QXvuiwBt9 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 25, 2022

Furthermore, Menna Fite and Daniel Benmayor directed the series. Currently, two seasons are available, and fans are waiting for the announcement of the third season. The average runtime of the Welcome To Eden series is between 40 to 45 minutes.

FAQs

Will There Be Another Season For the Welcome To Eden Series?

Welcome To Eden is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Spanish web series. After the second season’s release on April 23, 2023, the makers have not revealed the official release date for Welcome To Eden Season 3.

How Many Episodes Are There In Welcome To Eden Season 2?

There are a total of eight episodes available for the second season of Welcome To Eden.

Is Welcome To Eden Season 2 Worth Watching?

Welcome To Eden has received an overall positive response from the fans. The storyline includes a dreamy and hypnotic world with a pinch of thriller drama. If you sit back and flow with the plot, you will realize how beautifully the creators craft the series. In a nutshell, Welcome To Eden is worth watching.

Welcome To Eden Season 3 Trailer Release

The official trailer for Welcome To Eden Season 3 is yet to be released. However, we have added a trailer link for the previous season.

Bottom Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the Welcome To Eden Season 3 release date. As the show makers have not said a word about the upcoming installment of Welcome To Eden, no official information is available for the third season. However, the previous season’s finale has left many questions unanswered, so there should be a continuous part for the Welcome To Eden drama series.

Finally, read our website regularly to get further information about series like Welcome To Eden. Whenever we get the latest information about this Spanish drama series, we will update it here.