Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The Warrior Nun Season 1 was released in July 2020 and soon after that, seeing its popularity across the globe, the show was quickly renewed. Netflix announced The Warrior Nun Season 2 by August 2020.

Since that time, fans have been waiting for a glimpse of the second season. Since it has been such a long time, now is the time when the series will finally get its second installment.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not yet declared any official schedule related to the release of the second season. Since the renewal of the show, it has been quite a long time, so now the series is expected to be released.

The expected release date for the Warrior Nun Season 2 is December 2022. We will soon get to know the official schedule from Netflix for the December 2022 month releases. It will be very exciting to see your favorite show listed in the “releasing soon” list.

In just a few weeks, fans will get their favorite series’ second installment.

Warrior Nun Season 1 Storyline

The story starts with Ava – a quadriplegic orphan girl who wakes up in a morgue. After her death, she gets some kind of superpowers and happens to be the “chosen one.” She became the halo bearer of a secret society of nuns who hunt demons.

Without her knowledge or any kind of idea, she becomes a whole different person after receiving such powers inside her. There is nothing that happens with her permission or even understanding.

She has a very long to go, physically as well as mentally, in order to correctly use this “unexpected gift.”

Warrior Nun Season 2 Plot

As we all witnessed in the finale of the first season, Adriel has finally come out in the light and now everyone knows the truth. He is not an angel but a true devil and how he manipulated the church with his lies.

To save Shotgun Mary, Ava along with all her sisters will be fighting against Adriel and his army. Having such a big, bad evil character takes the best out of all the leading characters.

Also, fans who have been waiting for fighting scenes, season 2 is just for you. Because there are going to be a lot of action scenes!

Having watched all of #WarriorNun S2 this week, I can officially declare it a ‘Holy Hand Grenade’ season. Prepare yourselves for 💥💥#holyhandgrenade pic.twitter.com/VFphgVaXvV — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 4, 2021

With all such dangerous fighting and manipulations happening all around, there is a separate fanbase who are waiting for Beatrice’s story.

Her being queer has caught fans’ attention and are eager to see her backstory.

Warrior Nun Cast Members

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Sister Mary a.k.a. Shotgun Mary

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti

Emilio Sakraya as JC

Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer

Lope Haydn Evans as Michael Salvius

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

May Simón Lifschitz as Chanel

Dimitri Abold as Randall

Charlotte Vega as Zori

Guiomar Alonso as Areala de Cordoue

William Miller as Adriel

Alberto Ruano as Mateo

Melina Matthews as Sister Shannon Masters

Frances Tomelty as Sister Frances

Fred Pritchard as Diego

Sinead MacInnes as Sister Crimson

Oscar Foronda as Crusader Knight

Warrior Nun Season 2 New Cast Members

Along with most of the original cast members from the first season, we are also going to get a few new faces. The second season will be introducing three new cast members including Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey, and Richard Clothier.

Each of these is quite popular and you must have seen them somewhere.

Sorry we have no update on S2 trailer or release date yet, so here’s a little BTS to keep our amazing #WarriorNun fans going. More to come. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KDAVD6NqGi — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) March 26, 2022

Meena Rayann is all set to play Yasmine Amunet who happens to be a nun as well as a journalist. You might have seen her in Game of Thrones throughout seasons 5 and 6 which gained her huge popularity.

Along with that, she was also seen in various other roles including in No Love Lost, I Rescued My Belly Dancer, and more.

Richard Clothier will be seen as Cardinal William Foster. He happens to be the second in command at the Vatican. You might have seen him in Fantastic Beasts as Hector Podmore. He has also worked in Where to Find Them, Young Wallander, and more.

'WARRIOR NUN' Season 2 premieres in December. pic.twitter.com/wLY19bsnj2 — van (@abbymaxs) September 8, 2022

Jack Mullarkey will be playing Miguel who is a keeper of secrets and gets to know about Ava’s mission. He debuted with another popular series from Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla. Along with that, he has also played an amazing role in Please Do Not Disturb.

Popular Cast Members of Warrior Nun

The main role is being played by Alba Baptista and it was her English language debut work. She started her career in Portugal and has been working in many popular Portuguese series. Since the first season, the show has gained massive popularity and so has she!

Kristina Tonteri-Young who plays another popular role Sister Beatrice has also gained much popularity from the first season. She has also worked in a science-fiction film from Netflix, Outside the Wire where she portrayed the role of Corporal Mandy Bale.

Toya Turner playing Shotgun Mary is one of the popular characters from the Warrior Nun series. You might have seen her in Incredibles 2 along with Easy in 2016. Her character in the show has gained her much popularity as her role has so much potential and she has acted quite impressively.

Sister Lilith played by Lorena Andrea is a British actress and has worked on various projects. You might recognize her from her roles in No Man’s Land, Unhinged among others. She is not just an actress but also a model, television personality, and entrepreneur.

Sylvia De Fanti plays the legendary Mother Superion in Warrior Nun. She is an Italian actress and is also quite popular in her various works. She has played many roles in various series and movies such as Those Happy Years, I Don Giovanni, The Best Offer, Daydreams, Girlfriend in Coma, and more.

Emilio Sakraya plays J.C. in the first season and is expected to return for the second season as well. He is a popular German actor, model, and singer. He has also appeared in the television series Bibi & Tina and played the role of Tarik Schmull.

His other noticeable works include Tribes of Europa, Cold Feet, Saving the World Known to Us, and more.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

There has been no trailer released from Netflix up until now. But as the release schedule is not so far, fans are surely going to get a trailer soon.

Keep on checking the official Netflix on social media and get all the latest notifications related to Warrior Nun Season 2 release. Follow for all the latest news about upcoming series news and shows.