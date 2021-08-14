Vivaha Bhojanambu Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Vivaha Bhojanambu is an upcoming Telugu film. It is a comedy film. It seems that the Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu will soon be released. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

Vivaha Bhojanambu:

Vivaha Bhojanambu is a Telugu film. The film Vivaha Bhojanambu is full of comedy. The film Vivaha Bhojanambu follows the story of a stingy miser who gets the shock of his life at the time when a lock-down thwarts his try for an economic marriage.

The film Vivaha Bhojanambu was directed by Ram Abbaraju. Bhanu Bogavarapu gave the story of the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

It was produced by K. S. Sinish and Sundeep Kishan. The film Vivaha Bhojanambu stars Sundeep Kishan, Satya, and Sudarshan.

S. ManiKandan did the cinematography of the film Vivaha Bhojanambu and it wad edited by Chota K. Prasad. AniVee gave the music in the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

The film Vivaha Bhojanambu was made under Anandi Art Creations, Soldiers Factory, and Venkatadri Express. SonyLIV distributed the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

Vivaha Bhojanambu Cast:

Find the cast of the Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu below.

Satya as Mahesh Aarjavee Srikanth Iyyengar Thummala Narsimha Reddy Sivannarayana Naripeddi Nitya Sree Dhaya Sundeep Kishan as Nellore Prabha Sudarshan Subbaraya Sharma Harsha Chemudu Madhumani Kireeti Damaraju Kalpa Latha

Let’s see the release date of the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

Vivaha Bhojanambu Release Date:

The release date of the Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu is not revealed yet. But it is confirmed that the film Vivaha Bhojanambu will be released in August 2021.

It will be released on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Vivaha Bhojanambu.

Vivaha Bhojanambu Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Telugu film Vivaha Bhojanambu below. It was released on 4th August 2021 by SonyLIV. Let’s watch it.

