Tuck Jagadish Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Tuck Jagadish is an upcoming Telugu film. It is a masala film. The film Tuck Jagadish includes action and thriller.

We expect that the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish.

Tuck Jagadish:

The film Tuck Jagadish was written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. It was produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. The Telugu film Tuck Jagadish is full of action and drama.

The film Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. Prasad Murella did the cinematography of the film Tuck Jagadish.

It was edited by Prawin Pudi. The film Tuck Jagadish was made under Shine Screens. Let’s talk about the cast of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish.

Tuck Jagadish Cast:

See the cast of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish below.

Nani as Jagadish Naidu Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra Daniel Balaji Thiruveer Devadarshini as Ganga Bhavani Rao Ramesh as Devudu Babu Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi Jagapathi Babu as Bosu Babu Nassar as Aadisesh Naidu Rohini as Kumara Akka Naresh Praveen

Let’s see the release date of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish.

Tuck Jagadish Release Date:

The official release date of the film Tuck Jagadish is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

We can expect the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in early 2022 or mid-2022. The film Tuck Jagadish was initially scheduled for a release on 16th April 2021. After that, the date was changed to 23rd April 2021.

But it was again postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish will soon be announced. If we get any update about it, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish.

Tuck Jagadish Trailer:

Find the teaser of the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish below. It was released by Shine Screens on 23rd February 2021.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.