Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit that was Filed Against Her by Mother

Vanessa Bryant recently settled a lawsuit that was filed by her mother, learned by TMZ Sports. Recently, Sofia Laine said that she has worked as a nanny for Vanessa Bryant and Kobe for around 20 years.

She also said that she was owed 200000 USD, computed at a rate of 96 USD an hour. She also claimed that Kobe has promised to take care of her forever.

She said that, after the death of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant let her out of the home. Later, Vanessa Bryant called the lawsuit hurtful, frivolous, and disgraceful.

She said that her husband has never made a promise to her mother, and he would be disappointed because of her behavior as well as lack of empathy.

As earning money for working as a nanny, Vanessa Bryant said that she had supported her for around 20 years, and she was never her or the personal assistant of Kobe, nor was she a nanny.

Vanessa Bryant said that, In reality, she came only a few times to take care of my older girls when they were toddlers, and she also said that, as of ten years ago, our children were full-time students as well as athletes, and she did not have another kid until 2016. The terms of the settlement are not disclosed yet, but the case is over.

Vanessa Bryant is the wife of Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was born on 23rd August 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and died on 26th January 2020 in Calabasas, California.

He was an American professional basketball player. Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit with Sofia Laine, who is her mother, after eight months of blasting her for trying to extort a financial windfall from their family with the suit.

In December, Sofia Laine has filed a lawsuit against the estate of Kobe and claimed that the late Lakers player had promised to take care of her for life.

Later, the ex-husband of Sofia said that Vanessa Bryant had bought a 1 Million USD home for her mother, and he said that she was not in need of support from him also.

But after that, Sofia Laine denied all those reports in court and said that it is absolutely false. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

