Mia Khalifa announces Separation from her husband, Robert Sandberg

Mia Khalifa, who is a former adult film star, recently announced that she is separating from Robert Sandberg, who is her husband.

They spent two years together. Mia Khalifa announced this in her recent post on Instagram. Mia Khalifa announced that they both had tried almost all the things; it also includes therapy in order to make their marriage work.

But now, they both have decided to separate, and later, Mia Khalifa said that they have a friend for the rest of their life in each other.

Mia Khalifa said that the isolated incident is not the reason for their separation, and also, after that, they will love each other and also respect each other.

She said that fundamental and unresolvable differences are the reason for their separation and also adds that no one could blame the other for that.

Mia Khalifa said that she and Robert Sandberg are trying to close the chapter of their life without any regret. Mia Khalifa also said that they are connected with their love for family, friends, as well as their dogs.

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg got engaged in March 2019. They got married a few months later, in 2019. Robert Sandberg shared the same announcement on his Instagram account.

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American media personality. She was born in 1993. She went to Northwest High School and Massanutten Military Academy.

Robert Sandberg is a Chef. Robert Sandberg is known for the fiance of Mia Khalifa. He was born on 17th January 1993. He was born in Sweden.

Robert Sandberg has received his primary education from Falkenberg Hotel and Restaurant School, Falkenberg, Sweden.

Robert Sandberg’s father’s name is Hans Johan Sandberg, and his mother’s name is Monia Sandberg. Robert Sandberg has three sisters, includes Anna Sandberg, Julle Sandberg, and Fredrik Tagliatelle.

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg got engaged on 14th March 2019. Robert Sandberg is a tattoo lover, and his body is covered with different tattoos.

