Riverdale Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Riverdale is an American drama television series. The series Riverdale includes crime, drama, and mystery. The series Riverdale has received positive reviews from critics.

The series Riverdale was renewed for the sixth season in February 2021. We expect that the sixth season of the series Riverdale will also receive a great response from the audience.

The series Riverdale is full of teen drama and mystery. There is a very interesting story to watch in the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDB.

Riverdale Season 6:

Riverdale is a teen drama television series. The series Riverdale follows the life of Archie Andrew in the small town of Riverdale.

Archie explores the darkness behind the perfect image. It is an amazing series to watch. Riverdale is also one of the popular television series.

The series Riverdale is based on the Characters by Archie Comics. The series Riverdale was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The series Riverdale starring KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook.

Cole Sprouse narrated in the series Riverdale. Blake Neely and Sherri Chung are the composers in the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale was executively produced by Jon Goldwater, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, and Michael Grassi.

The series Riverdale was produced by J. B. Moranville. The series Riverdale was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Stephen Jackson and David Lanzenberg completed the cinematography of the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale was edited by Paul Karasick, Marvin Matyka, and Harry Jierjian.

The running time of each episode of the American drama series Riverdale ranges between 42 to 46 minutes. The series Riverdale was made under Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, Archie Comics, and CBS Studios. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Riverdale.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series Riverdale. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

It seems that the sixth season of the series Riverdale will include 19 episodes like the previous season. It will be available on The CW and Netflix.

The fifth season of the series Riverdale includes 19 episodes titled Climax, The Preppy Murders, Graduation, Purgatorio, The Homecoming, Back to School, Fire in the Sky, Lock and Key, Destroyer, The Pincushion, etc.

The fifth season of the series Riverdale is currently going on. The 11th episode of the series Riverdale Season 5 will be released on 11th August 2021.

The fifth season of the series Riverdale was written by Ace Hasan, Greg Murray, Janine Salinas Schoenberg, Devon Turner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Ariana Jackson, Ted Sullivan, Arabella Anderson, Chrissy Maroon, Aaron Allen, etc.

The fifth season of the series Riverdale was directed by Pamela Romanowsky, Gabriel Correa, Steven A. Adelson, Rachel Talalay, Rob Seidenglanz, etc.

The storyline of the sixth season of the series Riverdale is not revealed yet. It seems that it will soon be released. We expect that the story of the sixth season of the series Riverdale will start where it’s left in the fifth season.

In the recently released episodes of the fifth season of the series Riverdale, we have seen that Alice, Kevin, and Betty takes that body which they discovered in Swedlow Swamp to the morgue.

They goes to Dr. Curdle Jr. But at there, Dr. Curdle Jr. tells that he is not able to identify the body. Later, Betty thinks that it is Margaret’s body. She went missing many years ago.

But later, the body is recovered. On the other side, Veronica tries to convince her students in order to get help to build her jewelry store.

At that time, Hiram tries to destroy her plan. Archie is reinstating Riverdale Fire Department and at that time, Corporal Jackson comes.

On the other side, Toni and Cheryl agress to train Vixens. Later, Tabitha and Jughead are investigating the Moth Men. And after that, they finds that Nana Rose has secretly kept a disfigured corpse of one Moth Men. Nana Rose has hide that corpse in a maple barrel for a long time.

After that, they tries to figureout the corpse. So, they opens the coprse at Pop’s kitchen. At the time of graveyard shift, Jughead sees a light. It is outside of Pop’s.

Suddenly after that, his mind goes blank. And later, he is not able to remember waht happened earlier. They shocked next day when they sees that the corpse is gone from the kitchen.

Later, Betty comes and tells that more womens are missing from several nearbly towns. So, she starts investigation to find a serial killer.

On the other side, Jughead is struggling because of his alien encounter. And because of that, Tabitha conforts him. Later, while teaching at Riverdale High School, he alos sees an alien type hallucination.

He also sees the same while having a bath in his house. He gets confused after that. Later, Fangs and Kevin plans to abandon their relationship and they also decides to engage.

So, they talks with gang and announced that they are engaged. They also tells that they are helping Toni to raise her child.

After that, Kevin is struggling in committing to Fangs. On the other side, Cheryl is sad because of the announcement and suddenly after that, he plans to host a key party at Thornhill.

Chad and Archie gets squabble at the party and because of that, Veronica files a divorce. Cheryl tells that she is not interested in Toni and also says that she is helpting Toni only to raise the child.

On the other side, Betty and Archie decides to put an end to their sexual relationship and after that, Veronica and Archie rekindle their romance.

Kevin announces his engagement with Fangs and after that, Cheryl and Minerva spends a very good monent together.

After that, Polly calls Alice and Betty. Polly says that the phone booth is off and there is lonely highway. Later, the phone booth is dismantled when they arrvies.

The phone booth is covered in blood. Veronica and Archie lose a few games and after that, they feels difficulty in keeping the Bulldog’s spirit alive. They struggle for it.

Glen calls Betty to tell about the blood which found on the destroyed phone booth. Glen adds that the blood is a match to Polly.

Betty gets shocked when she realize that Polly is no more. She talks with Alice and tells that the blood was not a match with Polly.

On the other side, Jughead finds that a student who is in his class may have had encounters along with the Moth Men. But the student is not in the town right now. He leaves town along with his parents.

After that, Jughead and Betty goes to meet an Old Man Dreyfus on the lonely highway. He is convinced that Polly is no more, she had an encounter with the Moth Men.

On the other side, Kevin plans to return to cruising. But he hits a roadblock. The Bulldogs struggle the Stonewall Stallions. After that, The Bulldogs gets a small victory because first time, they score in the season.

Later, Betty is on the way to truck stop in order to save girls and to get justice for Polly. At the home, she finds Glen. Glen talks with Alice and says that Polly’s blood was a match.

After that, Betty finds that Glen is about to write a dissertation or thesis about the Cooper family and on the other side, Betty and Alice finds that Dagwood and Juniper may be the victim to the darkness of the family.

Archie finds that he has been on a dirty mission like he and Kevin make ready for Parent Teacher Night. Reggie and Hiram are about to buy the Blossom Maple Groves from Cheryl but later, Cheryl refuses.

On the other side, Tabitha and Jughead share some moments at Pop’s. Later, Jughead talks with Tabitha and convinces to watch over him because he takes psychedelic maple mushrooms in order to help him in writing his novel.

Later, she accepts after Jessica comes to the city. On the other side, Hiram tries to flee from the prison, so he make a break out at the prison.

Chic and Charles goes to the Cooper house in order to be married by Alice. Later, Glen arrives there and they plans to play a game of the Pincushion Man.

Juniper has to stab Glen, but Betty does it. She does it instead before stabbing Chic and also causing Charles to get shot.

On the other side, Reggie tries to set fire to the maple groves. And later, Jughead goes on the terrific drug trip. Later, the FBI plans to move the case upstate.

And later, Betty decides to take the matter to her own. On the other side, Tabitha goes back to the bunker in order to find bloody handprints.

Tabitha tries to find the handprints on a copy of Jughead’s novel. The fifth season of the series Riverdale is going on.

We expect that it will soon be complete, and after that, maybe the plot of the sixth season will be revealed.

We expect that there will be a continuation of the story of the fifth season in the upcoming sixth season of the series Riverdale. If we get any update about the storyline of the sixth season of the series Riverdale, we will add it here.

It is announced that, the sixth season of the series Riverdale will be the last season of the series Riverdale. So, we can expect the seventh season of the series Riverdale.

It seems that the seventh season of the American teen drama series Riverdale will soon eb annonced. So, we expect that the story of the series Riverdale will not end in the upcoming sixth season.

But it seems that more secrets and suspense will be revealed in the upcoming sixth season of the series Riverdale. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

There is no update about the filming of the sixth season of the series Riverdale. We can expect that the filming of the series Riverdale Season 6 will be started in late 2021.

The filming of the fifth season of the series Riverdale was started on 14th September 2020 and it was completed on 1st June 2021.

The filming of the fifth season of the series Riverdale was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series Riverdale has received many awards and nominations. The series Riverdale has received Saturn Award, Teen Choice Award, Leo Award, MTV Movie and TV Award, People’s Choice Award, and Kid’s Choice Award. The series Riverdale was nominated for Dorian Awards, Critics’ Choice Super Awards, etc.

If we get any other update about the series Riverdale Season 6, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the expected cast of the sixth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 6 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Riverdale Season 6 below.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper Luke Perry as Fred Andrews Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge Casey Cott as Kevin Keller Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews Martin Cummins as Tom Keller Nathalie Boltt as Penelope Blossom Tiera Skovbye as Polly Cooper Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate Peter James Bryant as Waldo Weatherbee Lochlyn Munro as Hal Cooper Asha Bromfield as Melody Valentine Hayley Law as Valerie Brown Tom McBeath as Smithers Barbara Wallace as Rose Blossom Marion Eisman as Doris Bell Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea Hart Denton as Chic Nikolai Witschl as Dr. Curdle Jr. Bernadette Beck as Peaches ‘N Cream Sean Depner as Bret Weston Wallis Sarah Desjardins as Donna Sweett Mishel Prada as Hermosa Lodge Ryan Robbins as Frank Andrews Sommer Carbuccia as Eric Jackson Greyston Holt as Glen Scot Chris Mason as Chad Gekko Adeline Rudolph as Minerva Marble

Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 6 Release Date:

The series Riverdale Season 6 will be released on 16th November 2021 on The CW as well as on Netflix. We can expect the series Riverdale Season 6 somewhere in 2022.

Previous seasons of the series Riverdale are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. The sixth season of the series Riverdale was announced on 3rd February 2021.

The first season of the series Riverdale was released on 26th January 2017 and it includes 13 episodes. The second season of the series Riverdale includes 22 episodes and was released on 11th October 2017.

The third season of the series Riverdale was released on 10th October 2017 and it includes 22 episodes. The fourth season of the series Riverdale contains 19 episodes and was released on 9th October 2019.

The fifth season of the series Riverdale includes 19 episodes and was released on 20th January 2021. The sixth season of the series Riverdale will soon be available to watch on The CW and Netflix.

If we get any update about the series Riverdale, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series Riverdale.

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer:

The official trailer of the sixth season of the series Riverdale has not arrived yet. It will soon be released. If we get any update about the trailer of the sixth season of the series Riverdale, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Riverdale. It was released on 7th January 2021 by Netflix Asia.

