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‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Carrie Ann Inaba for ‘Careless’ Will Smith Oscars Slap Reference

‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Issues Apology to Carrie Ann Inaba for ‘Careless’ Will Smith Oscars Slap Reference. “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has publicly apologized to judge Carrie Ann Inaba after widespread backlash over a deleted social media post referencing Will Smith’s infamous 2022 Oscars slap.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy publicly apologized to judge Carrie Ann Inaba for a “careless” TikTok Story post referencing Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap. Chmerkovskiy deleted the post, which many saw as a threat after Inaba criticized his wife, Jenna Johnson, and said he will “do better moving forward.”

Key Details

What happened: Val Chmerkovskiy publicly apologized for a deleted social media post that referenced Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

Val Chmerkovskiy publicly apologized for a deleted social media post that referenced Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Who’s in it: “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, pro Jenna Johnson,n and celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, pro Jenna Johnson,n and celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr. Where: The dispute and apology happened on TikTok and Instagram.

The dispute and apology happened on TikTok and Instagram. When: The first TikTok Story appeared on Wednesday, October 14, 20,26 and the public apology was made on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The first TikTok Story appeared on Wednesday, October 14, 20,26 and the public apology was made on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The latest: Chmerkovskiy confirmed he contacted Inaba to apologize “directly and personally” before going public.

Chmerkovskiy confirmed he contacted Inaba to apologize “directly and personally” before going public. What’s next: It’s unclear if the incident will be addressed on the next live show of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Context: Criticism of Jenna Johnson’s Samba

The feud began on the October 13, 2026 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” themed around Super Bowl Nite. Pro dancer Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr. danced a samba, and Inaba was sharp with her criticism. See also Blooket Blooks: Rarity Tiers, Tokens, and the Rarest Ones “I think you need to put more content in your dances,” Inaba told the mirrorball champion in the telecast. And [Harry’s] so good. I want to see you push yourself a little bit more in the direction of what we’re looking for, particularly because…. And there was a lift. Johnson asked the judge to explain her scoring rationale, to which Inaba took out a piece of paper and read the official definition of a lift: “A lift? “A lift is – I just need to say it – any movement where one of the dancers has both feet off the floor at the same time with the help or support of their partner,” Inaba read.

The ‘Fresh Prince’ Post and Backlash

Chmerkovskiy took to his TikTok Story on Wednesday, October 14, to defend his wife. “Almost saw Fresh Prince come out to the ballroom last night. wrote in a post. The post, which remained up for at least six hours before being deleted, was widely taken by fans and media outlets to be a response to actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith hit Rock on stage after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith and Reddit users quickly deduced that Chmerkovskiy was implying he almost had a “Will Smith moment” and wanted to confront Inaba for her brutal criticism of his wife. The reference to a televised act of violence widely condemned was met with immediate backlash from “DWTS” fans.

Carrie Ann Inaba Responds

Before Chmerkovskiy issued his apology, Inaba addressed the controversy on her own Instagram Story on Thursday, October 15.

According to reports from Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter, Inaba reshared a screenshot of the news coverage surrounding Chmerkovskiy’s “Fresh Prince” comment. Alongside a split image of Will Smith and Chmerkovskiy, the longtime judge wrote, “So this is what we are doing now?”

What Officials / Sources Said: Val Chmerkovskiy’s Public Apology

Later on Thursday, October 15, Chmerkovskiy released a formal statement via his Instagram Story, expressing regret for his “careless” remarks.

“I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal DWTS family.”

The three-time “DWTS” champion acknowledged the weight of his platform, stating, “I should have never made the reference that I did, and I deeply regret it. I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am, and who I want to be for you all.”

He concluded the statement by writing, “I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone whom I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward.”

Why It Matters

The incident highlights the intense parasocial dynamics and high emotions that frequently surround “Dancing With the Stars.” As a long-running reality competition, the show relies heavily on interactions among its professional dancers, celebrity partners, and the judging panel.

Invoking real-world violence, even as a hyperbolic social media joke, crossed a line for many viewers and prompted a swift public reckoning for one of the franchise’s most prominent stars. It also underscores the scrutiny public figures face when leveraging their platforms to defend family members in a professional environment.

What Happens Next

As of October 16, 2026, neither ABC nor the producers of “Dancing With the Stars” have released an official statement on the social media dispute. It remains to be seen if the incident will be addressed on the upcoming live show and if Chmerkovskiy and Inaba will interact normally during the next scoring session. Johnson and Shum Jr. are anticipated to remain competing on the show.

FAQ

Why did Val Chmerkovskiy apologize to Carrie Ann Inaba?

Val Chmerkovskiy apologized for a deleted TikTok Story post that referenced Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap. Fans interpreted the post, which referenced the “Fresh Prince,” as Chmerkovskiy suggesting he wanted to slap Inaba after she criticized his wife Jenna Johnson’s dance routine.

What did Carrie Ann Inaba say about Val Chmerkovskiy’s post?

Before Chmerkovskiy apologized, Carrie Ann Inaba reshared media coverage of his post on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Will Smith, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?”

Did Val Chmerkovskiy privately apologize to Carrie Ann Inaba?

Yes. Chmerkovskiy said in a public statement posted to Instagram that he reached out to Inaba to apologize “directly and personally” before addressing the public.