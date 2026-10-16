‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Carrie Ann Inaba for ‘Careless’ Will Smith Oscars Slap Reference
Key Details
- What happened: Val Chmerkovskiy publicly apologized for a deleted social media post that referenced Will Smith’s Oscars slap.
- Who’s in it: “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, pro Jenna Johnson,n and celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr.
- Where: The dispute and apology happened on TikTok and Instagram.
- When: The first TikTok Story appeared on Wednesday, October 14, 20,26 and the public apology was made on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
- The latest: Chmerkovskiy confirmed he contacted Inaba to apologize “directly and personally” before going public.
- What’s next: It’s unclear if the incident will be addressed on the next live show of “Dancing With the Stars.”
The Context: Criticism of Jenna Johnson’s Samba
The feud began on the October 13, 2026 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” themed around Super Bowl Nite. Pro dancer Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr. danced a samba, and Inaba was sharp with her criticism.
“I think you need to put more content in your dances,” Inaba told the mirrorball champion in the telecast. And [Harry’s] so good. I want to see you push yourself a little bit more in the direction of what we’re looking for, particularly because…. And there was a lift.
Johnson asked the judge to explain her scoring rationale, to which Inaba took out a piece of paper and read the official definition of a lift: “A lift? “A lift is – I just need to say it – any movement where one of the dancers has both feet off the floor at the same time with the help or support of their partner,” Inaba read.
The ‘Fresh Prince’ Post and Backlash
Chmerkovskiy took to his TikTok Story on Wednesday, October 14, to defend his wife. “Almost saw Fresh Prince come out to the ballroom last night. wrote in a post.
The post, which remained up for at least six hours before being deleted, was widely taken by fans and media outlets to be a response to actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith hit Rock on stage after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith and Reddit users quickly deduced that Chmerkovskiy was implying he almost had a “Will Smith moment” and wanted to confront Inaba for her brutal criticism of his wife. The reference to a televised act of violence widely condemned was met with immediate backlash from “DWTS” fans.
Carrie Ann Inaba Responds
What Officials / Sources Said: Val Chmerkovskiy’s Public Apology
Why It Matters
What Happens Next
FAQ
Why did Val Chmerkovskiy apologize to Carrie Ann Inaba?
Val Chmerkovskiy apologized for a deleted TikTok Story post that referenced Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap. Fans interpreted the post, which referenced the “Fresh Prince,” as Chmerkovskiy suggesting he wanted to slap Inaba after she criticized his wife Jenna Johnson’s dance routine.
What did Carrie Ann Inaba say about Val Chmerkovskiy’s post?
Before Chmerkovskiy apologized, Carrie Ann Inaba reshared media coverage of his post on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Will Smith, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?”
Did Val Chmerkovskiy privately apologize to Carrie Ann Inaba?
Yes. Chmerkovskiy said in a public statement posted to Instagram that he reached out to Inaba to apologize “directly and personally” before addressing the public.
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