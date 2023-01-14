Upcoming Netflix K-Drama “The Girl Downstairs” to Star Bae Suzy in Lead Role

Netflix along with Studio Dragon is working on a K-drama adaption of The Girl Downstairs. K-drama fans are excited about getting one more Korean drama on their hands from Netflix. There are many popular actors playing various roles in the upcoming K-drama The Girl Downstairs Season 1.

K-Drama Adaption of Webtoon The Girl Downstairs

The Girl Downstairs also happens to be a Webtoon that is very popular. Now we are getting adaption of the webtoon into K-drama from Netflix. It will be directed by Lee Jeong Hyo. The director is quite popular for previous works including Crash Landing on You, Life on Mars, Romance, and a Bonus Book. Each of these K-dramas has been great with amazing storylines and K-drama lovers are still in the awe of Crash Landing on You.

Not just one, but possibly two kdrama this year. Yes, our nations first love with have her comeback drama this year. #Anna and #TheGirlDownstairs . I'm excited for both kdrama, although she's still considering the offer for "The girl Downstairs". 😙💚#BaeSuzy #Suzy pic.twitter.com/WsHBZJpGnh — 플로이드 (@floydyliciously) March 13, 2022

The Girl Downstairs Cast Members

As discussed earlier popular K-drama actress Bae Suzy will be playing the lead role of Lee Doo Na. She has worked earlier with Netflix on projects such as Vagabond and Start-Up. Along with her, we will see Yang Se Jong playing one of the lead roles i.e. Lee Won Joon. Fans might have seen Yang Jong in Netflix’s original My Country: The New Age. He is also quite popular amongst K-pop fans of his work in Thirty but Seventeen and Dr. Romantic.

Netflix has also recruited Lee Yoo Bi for a supporting role. She will be making her debut, being a Netflix original series. She has done a spectacular job playing various roles in Pinocchio, Somehow 18, and A Poem a Day.

reasons you should read "The Girl Downstairs" before the kdrama airs: -duna's character is deep & will have better understanding of her & the others

-anything made into a film/series never does justice to the original piece

-THEY ARE SO CUTEEEE 🥺#Suzy #TheGirlDownstairs pic.twitter.com/yi5xMdOKkC — ᵉʳⁱ ✦ (@into_suzy) March 12, 2022

The Girl Downstairs Release Date

As of now, the series is in the Filming stage. After it is completed, the show will undergo post-production. Later on, fans will get a trailer along with a release date. Yes, unfortunately, there is no official release date released by Netflix. Fans have to wait for a bit until the official announcement is made by the makers of the show.