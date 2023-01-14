Upcoming Netflix K-Drama “The Girl Downstairs” to Star Bae Suzy in Lead Role

By
James Ashley
-

Netflix along with Studio Dragon is working on a K-drama adaption of The Girl Downstairs. K-drama fans are excited about getting one more Korean drama on their hands from Netflix. There are many popular actors playing various roles in the upcoming K-drama The Girl Downstairs Season 1. 

K-Drama Adaption of Webtoon The Girl Downstairs

The Girl Downstairs also happens to be a Webtoon that is very popular. Now we are getting adaption of the webtoon into K-drama from Netflix. It will be directed by Lee Jeong Hyo. The director is quite popular for previous works including Crash Landing on You, Life on Mars, Romance, and a Bonus Book. Each of these K-dramas has been great with amazing storylines and K-drama lovers are still in the awe of Crash Landing on You. 

The Girl Downstairs Cast Members

As discussed earlier popular K-drama actress Bae Suzy will be playing the lead role of Lee Doo Na. She has worked earlier with Netflix on projects such as Vagabond and Start-Up. Along with her, we will see Yang Se Jong playing one of the lead roles i.e. Lee Won Joon. Fans might have seen Yang Jong in Netflix’s original My Country: The New Age. He is also quite popular amongst K-pop fans of his work in Thirty but Seventeen and Dr. Romantic. 

Netflix has also recruited Lee Yoo Bi for a supporting role. She will be making her debut, being a Netflix original series. She has done a spectacular job playing various roles in Pinocchio, Somehow 18, and A Poem a Day. 

The Girl Downstairs Release Date

As of now, the series is in the Filming stage. After it is completed, the show will undergo post-production. Later on, fans will get a trailer along with a release date. Yes, unfortunately, there is no official release date released by Netflix. Fans have to wait for a bit until the official announcement is made by the makers of the show. 

