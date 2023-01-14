Upcoming HBO Series “The Idol” starring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

One of the most awaited HBO series The Idol is finally getting much-awaited updates. Fans who have been searching to know more about the upcoming series, are finally getting some questions answered. The Idol starring so many famous personalities is soon going to premiere!

Cast Members of The Idol

The Weeknd along with Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be seen playing lead roles in the HBO series. The Weeknd will be playing the unique role of Self Help Guru and a cult leader in the world of the Hollywood music industry. This will be the first major acting role for The Weeknd a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye.

Lily-Rose Depp will be playing the role of a young upcoming pop star, Jocelyn. She somehow gets into a romantic relationship and seems she can’t get out of it. Fans of BLACKPINK are absolutely going to watch the series for their favorite Jennie. Along with her, there will be Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, Troy Sivan, Anne Heche, and Moses Sumney playing different roles.

Makers of The Idol

The Idol is a long-awaited project from HBO. Sam Levinson is the man behind The Idol. He serves as director, writer, executive producer as well as creator of the show. The producers also include A24.

The filming of the show has recently been completed by July 2022 and now fans are awaited for the release of the show. But for that, it will take a few months time at least. Because the makers of the show are now going through various post-production stages. And after everything is done and dusted, we are going to get a multi-star HBO Series The Idol.

‘The Idol’ will premiere in november 🤯 KING OF THE FALL ! pic.twitter.com/JORwuWv7eO — khal33si (@theweekndfm) September 8, 2022

The Idol Release Date

The makers of the show have not yet released any official date for the release. Fans should keep in mind that the series is currently in the post-production stages. And it is going to take a few weeks until its release. As we all know, there is less number of episodes in this series, hence it won’t take more time. The series will stream on the popular online streaming service, HBO Max.

The Idol Official Teaser

The makers of the show have recently released a teaser for their upcoming series. Fans can enjoy it while they are waiting for the series to release.