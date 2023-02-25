Johnny Knoxville Net Worth, Biography, and Everything You Want to Know

Phillip John Clapp a.k.a Johnny Knoxville is popularly known for his exceptional presentation on numerous shows, movies, and music videos. Johnny Knoxville is an American professional actor, producer, screenwriter, and stunt performer. He is also popular for delivering the funniest comedy-drama performances.

Johnny Knoxville Personal Details Real Name Philip John Clapp Nick Name Johnny Knoxville Mother Name Lemoyne Clapp Father Name Philip Clapp Siblings Lynne Clapp Date of Birth March 11, 1971 Hometown Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Age 51 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Pisces Spouse Melanie Lynn Clapp (1995-2009),

Naomi Nelson (2010-2022) Marital Status Divorced Children Madison Clapp,

Arlo Clapp,

Rocko Akira Clapp Nationality American Ethnicity Cristian Height 1.85 mtr. Weight 82 kg Education South-Doyle High School, Knoxville Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown



His work includes iconic films such as Men in Black II and The Last Stand. Johnny Knoxville’s unmatched energy, confidence, and hard work opened the way for his success. As of 2023, he holds a net worth of over $70 Million.

This article will help you to understand Johnny Knoxville’s personal and professional life.

Johnny Knoxville Personal Life

Johnny Knoxville is the stage of the stunt reality show, Jackass’s fame, Philip John Clapp. He was born on March 11, 1971, in Knoxville, USA.

From being a son of a car salesman to becoming one of the most famous American actors, producers, and professional wrestlers, Johnny Knoxville has come a long way.

It’s been more than three decades of his work in the film industry. However, achieving this huge success is not a five-finger task for him.

Johnny Knoxville completed his schooling at South-Doyle High School, United States. Later, he discovered his interest in drama and films, and he joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts from the same school.

Johnny Knoxville Professional Details Occupation Stunt performer,

Actor,

Writer,

Producer,

Professional wrestler. Popular Show Name Jackass,

Jackass: The Movie,

Jackass Forever,

Jackass: Bad Grandpa,

Jackass 3D,

Jackass Number Two. Famous Movies Fun Size, The Last Stand, The Ringer. Awards and Achievements Teen Choice Awards, Best Comedic Performance Hobbies Acting, Baseball Instagram Username @johnnyknoxville Twitter Username @@realjknoxville Facebook Username Johnny Knoxville Official Website https://johnnyknoxville.com/ Networth $70 Million (2023)



Johnny’s father, Philip was a car salesman and his mother, Lemoyne Clapp was a homemaker. In 1995, Johnny married Melanie Lynn Clapp and they have a daughter named, Madison Clapp.

However, after thirteen years of their togetherness, the couple mutually decided to part ways and in 2008, they announced divorce.

Later, in 2010, Johnny Knoxville married Naomi Nelson and they also took divorced in 2022. Naomi and Johnny have two children. His son’s name is Rocko Akira Clapp and his daughter’s name is Arlo Clapp.

Other than that, Johnny has been dating Jessica Simpson and Lydia Scot lee.

Johnny Knoxville Career and Credits

Johnny Knoxville started his professional journey in 1992 and from then, he never looked back. In his building phase, Johnny worked as a shadow character in several commercial advertisements.

After some time, Johnny Knoxville decided to create his empire and he started writing and giving presentations to various articles and magazine agencies.

In 2000, Johnny Knoxville become one of the best creators and stars of the MTV stunt show, Jackass, and the story begins from then. In 2012, Johnny released the final block of Jackass and gave the name Jackass Forever.

Apart from this, Johnny Knoxville also owns and operates a production company named, Dickhouse Productions. Later, in 2014, he established another production company, ‘Hello Junior’.

Johnny is not just an actor, producer, and stunt professional, but he is also known as a powerful wrestler. From the RAW, Johnny made his professional WWE debut with Indian wrestler, The Great Khali. Johnny also appeared as a guest on RAW.

It’s not always the shining stars that favor the fortune, sometimes dark clouds may take over the sky. Johnny has also seen a downfall in his life. Khalil Khan sued him for a terrifying ordeal in 2022.

Johnny Knoxville Net Worth

As we have heard, ‘Fortune favors the brave,’ similarly, Johnny Knoxville’s hard work, dedication, and perseverance paved the way for his success. Johnny is living luxurious life in the beautiful city of Los Angeles, California.

Johnny owns several properties in his hometown, Tennessee. As of 2023, Johnny holds a net worth of $90 Million.

Net Worth in 2023 $90 Million Net Worth in 2022 $82 Million Net Worth in 2021 $75 Million Net Worth in 2020 $65 Million Net Worth in 2019 $61 Million

Johnny Knoxville Car Collection

Phillip John Clapp a.k.a Johnny Knoxville is a famous actor, producer, and professional wrestler. He has several expensive cars. By looking at Johnny Knoxville’s car collection, we can say that his love for cars is eternal. It includes $143,000 worth of Aston Martin, his Jaguar costs approximately, $100,000. Other than that, he also owns Mercedes and Porsche.

Whew, glad to be back after some time away with this sneak peek from my new film Action Point.… https://t.co/U3X8aVVoLP — Johnny Knoxville (@realjknoxville) March 21, 2018

Johnny Knoxville Movie List

Johnny Knoxville has done a lot of movies and television shows. He has been in films since 1995. The first time he appeared in Desert Blues and this movie Johnny played the role of Bob.

Johnny worked in more than five movies in 2002 itself. He has been featured in iconic movies like Men in Black II, Big Trouble, and Jackass: The Movie. Apart from this, Knoxville was also featured in Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5 in 2022.

Johnny Knoxville Awards and Achievements

After viewing Johnny Knoxville’s brief life journey, from the son of a car salesman to becoming one of the most popular stars, let’s discuss the awards and achievements that he has earned over the years.

Johnny Knoxville received Teen Choice Award for his excellent performance in ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’. He also earned MTV Movie Award for his role in ‘Bad Grandpa.’

So that’s all about the multi-talented actor, stunt performer, and screenwriter. Hopefully, you have read this article to the end. When we get further details regarding Johnny Knoxville, we will add them here.