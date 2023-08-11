Transatlantic Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Over the past couple of years, the OTT giants and streaming service providing channels such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Networks, and ABC Originals have released thousands of novel-based dramas to entertain their audience. Many drama series received positive responses from the audience and critics, while some were rejected after the release of their first season.

Netflix’s Transatlantic Season 1 is one such drama series initially written by Julie Orringer in her widely known novel, The Flight Portfolio. The plot of Transatlantic Season 1 is loosely based on this novel, and fans are now wondering whether the show will get a green light for the second season.

Apart from that, the show has also received a balanced review. For that reason, Transatlantic Season 1 has achieved average ratings of 6.5/10 on the IMDb platform.

If you are also looking for the release date and other relevant information about Transatlantic Season 2, this article will serve you with all the latest details about the show. Here we have highlighted the storyline summary, a list of cast members, trailer updates, and the renewal status of the Transatlantic Season 2.

Transatlantic Season 2 Release Date

The show makers, Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler, have dropped only one season for the Transatlantic Series, and fans wonder whether the show will return for the second season.

Well, a show’s renewal depends upon the success ratio and audience approval of the previous release. The show received average reviews from the audience and reviewers in that response. The first season of the Transatlantic Series premiered on Netflix on April 7, 2023.

However, the show was canceled by Netflix, which is not shocking as it happened with many underperformed shows. So, for now, fans must settle with only one season of the Transatlantic Series. Additionally, if there will be any significant updates or a spin of seasons of the Transatlantic show, we will update you with the latest updates. Till then enjoyed the first season of the Transatlantic.

Transatlantic Season 2 Brief Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Transatlantic is an American miniseries adopted from The Flight Portfolio novel, originally written by one of the most widely known American novelists and short story writers, Julie Orringer. The show runs for only one season, released on Netflix on April 7, 2023.



The plot of Transatlantic Season 1 revolves around a historic emergency rescue committee that works in various parts of Europe. The committee operated in Marseilles, Spain, and Portugal. The key motive of the committee is to rescue the needy people from the hazards that happened in the 1940s in the aftermath of France’s collapse.

In addition, the show makers, Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler, have featured various talented cast members to give the utmost justice to the successful storyline.

The show has included numerous characters, such as Mary Jayne Gold (Gillian Jacobs), Albert Hirschman (Lucas Englander), Thomas Lovegrove (Amit Rahav), Graham Patterson (Corey Stoll), and many others.

Transatlantic Season 2 Cast Members List

Since the show makers have not renewed the show for the second season, the list of cast members for the upcoming season doesn’t hold the importance.

However, we have still added the complete list of cast members included in the first season of the Transatlantic Series.

Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold

Ralph Amoussou as Paul Kandjo

Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry

Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschman

Deleila Piasko as Lisa Fittko

Corey Stoll as Graham Patterson

Gregory Montel as Philippe Frot

Amit Rahav as Thomas Lovegrove

Moritz Bleibtreu as Walter Benjamin

Hande Kodja as Jacqueline Lamba

Louis-Do de Lencquesaing as Andre Breton

Alexander Fehling as Max Ernst

Jonas Nay as Walter Mehring

Rafaela Nicolay as Margaux

Jodhi May as Peggy Guggenheim

Luke Thompson as Hiram Bingham (Harry)

Yulia Antoshchuk as Ukrainian Woman

Birane Ba as Jacques Kandjo (Petit)

Yoli Fuller as Souleymane Toure

Lolita Chammah as Lorène Letoret

Henriette Confurius as Lena Fischmann

Ian Turiak as Wealthy Businessman

Nadiv Molcho as Bill Freier

Hanno Koffler as Hans Fittko

Alexa Karolinski as Hannah Arendt

Morgane Ferru as Ursula Hirschmann

Transatlantic Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, Netflix has canceled the Transatlantic for the second season. Therefore, here we have added a complete list of episode titles of Transatlantic Season 1.

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 01 – Hiding Hand Principle

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 02 – The Angel of History

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 03 – The Wilderness

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 04 – No Road Back

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 05 – The Human Condition

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 06 – Pure Psychic Automatism

Transatlantic Season 1 Episode 07 – Fire in The Show

Where To Watch Transatlantic Season 2?

Since the show makers and OTT streaming platform Netflix have discontinued the production of Transatlantic Season 2, we will not receive further seasons of the Transatlantic.

‘Transatlantic’ Review: Netflix’s Glossy but Superficial Account of a World War II Rescue Network https://t.co/AxMt4F2yVt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 5, 2023

However, if you are new to the show and want to watch the first season of the Transatlantic series, head to Netflix and binge-watch all the episodes of Transatlantic Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Transatlantic Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as the story length, production process, and, more importantly, the previous season’s success. However, Transatlantic Season 1 performed below average, so probably, Netflix canceled the show for the second season.

Nevertheless, the first season of the Transatlantic Series premiered with seven episodes. So, if there is a second season of Transatlantic, makers will drop approximately seven to eight episodes.

Transatlantic Season 2 Makers Team

Transatlantic Season 1 is derived from The Flight Portfolio novel initially produced by Julie Orringer. Later, Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler stepped into the production of the Transatlantic Season 1 and served as the show’s creators.

They risked their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape Nazi-occupied France during WWII. This is their story. From the creator of Unorthodox, Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith star in Transatlantic. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/U3neI3FwQf — Netflix (@netflix) April 7, 2023

In addition to that, Anna Winger has also worked as the executive producer along with Camille McCurry. Not only that, but Stephanie Chuat, Mia Meyer, and Veronique Reymond are the directors of the Transatlantic Season 1.

Transatlantic Season 2 Trailer Updates

A teaser or promo trailer always helps the showrunners to compel the audience to watch the show’s upcoming season. But we regret to announce that the makers have not revealed the official release date for Transatlantic Season 2. Not only that, the show is canceled for the second season and which is why we won’t receive the second run of the Transatlantic Series.

However, we have added the official trailer link for the Transatlantic Season 1. So if you haven’t watched the first installment of the Transatlantic, click on the link above and watch the Transatlantic Season 1 official trailer. It will give you a general idea about the show and its concept. Watch the official trailer of Transatlantic Season 1 and decide whether you should watch it or skip it.

Parting Words

We have provided all the information you wanted about the Transatlantic Season 2. Unfortunately, fans have to settle with only one season of the show as Netflix has canceled the renewal of the second season.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates about your favorite shows. It’s our motive to provide you with all the updated news and details about the various shows. Stay tuned to our articles to get the latest information.