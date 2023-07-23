D.P. Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

D.P. that Deserter Pursuit is one of the South Korean series based initially on a Webtoon named D.P. Dog’s Day by Kim Bo-tong. Han Jun-Hee directed the series D.P. and added all the fantastic starring members into the series, like the Jung Hae-In, Kim Sung-Kyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, etc. The very first season of the D.P. Series was released on 27th August 2021. After the massive success of season 1, the creators also decided to renew the series for season 2, which will officially be released by the 28th of July, 2023.

But, a few fans could not control their excitement to know everything about the D.P. Series’ upcoming season. Thus, the entire article is for all the D.P. fans here; in this, we will discuss all the vital and accurate information about D.P. season 2, including the IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10, its release date, storyline, cast members, etc.

So, now, let’s move toward the article by knowing the exact release date of the D.P. series’ upcoming season.

D.P. Season 2 Release Date:

Finally, guys, your so-long wait is over now, as we know that the creators have almost completed the shooting for season 2; with that, they have also shared the final release date for the D.P. Season 2, which is on 28th July 2023.

Also, the creators shared that season 2 is more covered with suspense and thriller scenes than season 1.

So, keep your finger crossed and make yourself ready to watch the D.P. Season 2 on 28th July 2023.

D.P. Series Storyline Overview:

D.P. Series is a South Korean Military drama series that revolves around the 2014s team of well-grounded Korean military police. The plot of the D.P. Series concentrates on some kind of Cat and Mice game, where the sole purpose of the police is to grab the Deserters.

Apart from that, D.P. Series also talks about the uncommon yet challenging nature of South Korean Military training. Widespread bullying and torture are the core concept that helps a professional to build a strong mindset and prove the importance of the survival of the fittest emotion.

D.P. Season 2 Expected Storyline:

The creators were all busy giving the final touch to the series, which will be released on 28th July 2023. And they still need to share a hint about the plot of the D.P. Season 2.

But, based on a previous season’s storyline, we can assume that the upcoming season will focus mainly on Joon Ho’s characters who are trying to find the inner strength and abilities that every D.P. soldier requires. It will far differ from that of season 1.

But wait guys, it is still an expected plot; the real suspense will only reveal when releasing the D.P. Series Season 2.

D.P. Season 2 Cast Members:

Only a few days were left to release D.P. Season 2, and everyone is excited to know about the exact list of cast members. Thus, here we have presented a complete list of cast members who are almost ready to win their fan’s hearts again in the D.P. Season 2.

Kim Sung-Kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu

Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-Yeol

Jung Hae-in as Private Ahn Joon-ho

Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup

Kim Ji-hyun as Lieutenant Colonel Seo-eun

Ji Jin-hee as Gu Ja-woon

Shin Seung-ho as Hwang Jang-soo

Cho Hyun-Chul as Jo Suk-bong

Hyun Bong-sik as Chun Yong-duk

Park Jung-woo as Shin Woo-suk

Choi Joon-young as Heo Chi-do

Kim Dong-young as Choi Joon-Mok

Lee Jun-young as Jung Hyun-min

Moon Sang-hoon as Kim Roo-ri

Bae Yoo-ram as Kim Kyu

Hong Kyung as Ryu Yi-kang

Han Woo-yul as Tae Sung-gon

Song Duk-ho as Lee Jae-chang

Park Se-Joon as Heo Ki-young

Oh Min-ae as Jun-mok’s mother

Joo Jong-hyuk as Lee Hyo-sang

Kwon Hae-Hyo as Ahn Joon-ho’s father

Won Ji-an as Moon Young-ok

Lee Joong-ok as an Hanjeungmak employee

Go Kyung-Pyo as Corporal Park Sung-woo

D.P. Season 2 drops July 28 pic.twitter.com/4vGqLRS2Ty — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2023

For now, this is the only final cast members list we have for the D.P. Season 2 because we are not having any other updates about the new cast members’ entries.

D.P. Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we previously discussed, D.P. Season 2 is almost set to release; in that situation, everyone is excited to know about the plot and list of episodes that season 2 consists of.

However, the creators have not revealed anything about the same; but we can predict that D.P. Season 2 will also be of six-episode series, just like Season 1.

But other than this, we have yet to get any further information about the season 2s list of episode list. Thus, here we have shared with you the list of season 1s episodes along with the titles, by reading which one can easily predict the plot of the entire episode.

Episode 01: “A Man Holding Flowers”

Episode 02: “Daydream”

Episode 03: “That Woman”

Episode 04: “The Mostly Hall Problem”

Episode 05: “Military Dog”

Episode 06: “Onlookers”

Moreover, we will update the list of episode titles once the makes reveal about the same. Until then, have patient and wait a few more days to watch the first episode of the D.P. Season 2 on 28th July 2023.

D.P. Season 2 Production Team:

D.P. that is Deserter Pursuit is one of the South Korean series initially taken from a Lezhin webtoon named D.P. Dog’s Day, created by Kim Bo-Tong. Han Jun-Hee directs the entire series, and the central theme is a Military drama, which most people love to watch.

Now, if we talk about the creator’s team, it has a fantastic group of executive producers and producers such as Kim Dong-Min, Byun Seung-Min, and Han Jun-Jee.

Apart from this, the entire cinematography for the series was handled by Yoo Ji-Sun, and taken the help of two production companies, Shotcake and Climax Studio.

Where to Watch D.P. Season 2?

So, after a long wait, guys, we have good news here: the creators shared information about the completion of production work for season 2; it will be released by 28th July 2023.

Still, many members were eagerly waiting to watch all the latest updates about the upcoming season. So they can go to the series’ official platform on Netflix and collect the newest information about D.P. Season 2.

And, if you are the new one, and have yet to see the series season 1, then visit the Netflix streaming platform, search the series name D.P. Season 1, and look at all its six episodes for a clearer idea about the series.

D.P. Season 2 Trailer:

So are you ready, guys, to watch the very first glimpse of one of your favorite South Korean series D.P. Season 2s, in the form of its trailer, which was released a few days ago that is on 13th July 2023.

Thus, here we have shared the link to the latest trailer video about the upcoming D.P. season, which was one minute and fifty-three seconds, with the hope that you will enjoy watching the trailer for D.P. Season 2.

Final Words:

D.P. is one of the most popular and high-rated South Korean drama series based on a Webtoon of the same name created by Kim-Bo Tong. The series’ creators have perfectly narrated the storyline of the South Korean Army and their mission to catch the Deserters.

After releasing season 1, the show has earned a lot of fame from its fans and followers; not only that, but the show is also having an 8.2 out of 10 IMDb rating, which was an outstanding thing.

In addition, the creators also shared another happy news for all of their fans: the production work for the D.P. Season 2 is almost completed; it will all be set to air on 28th July 2023.

Thus, in this article, we have provided you with all the latest information about D.P. Season 2, including its release date, trailer storyline, and more. We hope the readers find all the relevant details on the D.P. Series upcoming season from our article.