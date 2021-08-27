Toy Story 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything we know so far

Toy Story is an animated American comedy film depicting the lives of toys in movies that act in front of human beings.

The toys live in Andy’s home. When Andy, his mother, and his sister are ready to move to their new home, Sheriff wood sends his army soldiers to spy on Andy’s birthday gift. The toys live happily in his rooms and are led by the Sheriff until Buzz Lightyear enters the scene.

The Toy Story movies are notable for their perfect endings. However, Toy Story 4 might not be the last movie as it was pretty successful and has a definitive pathway for Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5 Release Date

The official confirmation of the Toy Story 5 has not been confirmed yet but assuming the considerable gap between the movies, we think the fifth movie will take some years to come.

It took almost four years for the announcement of Toy Story 3. Finally, the actress Annie Potts has vaguely hinted that the movie will bring an exciting turn, and it will be fun to see what the toys will do now.

Assuming the movie is in progress, but with no release date yet. However, we’re certainly going to see some new characters in Toy Story 5, so we can take a seat back and wait for the characters in their movie to enjoy happy lives from thereon.

Toy Story 5 Cast

Toy Story 5 includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Jordan Peele, Annie Potts, Ally Maki, Tony Hale, and some more characters that the movie will introduce later.

The Toy Story series by Pixar is often considered the best-animated movie. This is because all the previous installments have ended well, and people can hope that Toy Story 5 will likely follow suit!