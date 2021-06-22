Top Actresses in their 30’s – The Latest Update

Many actresses in Hollywood got much popular at very young age by performing their best. Some actresses has played the legendary roles in the blockbuster movies and web series.

Some of the popular actresses got many awards. Let’s discuss about the famous and top Hollywood actresses in their 30’s.

Top Hollywood Actresses in their 30’s:

Elizabeth Olsen Gal Gadot Anna Kendrick Jennifer Lawrence Kristen Stewart Margot Robbie Dakota Johnson Emma Stone Keira Knightley Eiza Gonzalez Megan Fox Scarlett Johansson

1. Elizabeth Olsen:

The full name of Elizabeth Olsen is Elizabeth Chase Olsen. She is an American actress. She has worked with many popular and blockbuster films.

Elizabeth Olsen was born on 16th February 1989. She was born in Sherman Oaks, California, U.S. Elizabeth Olsen married Robbie Arnett. She revealed this in June 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett lives in Los Angeles. Elizabeth Olsen have two sisters; Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen has received many awards such as MTV Movie and TV Award for the tv series WandaVision, Hollywood Rising Star Award at Deauville American Film Festival for the film I Saw the Light, Fangoria Chainsaw Award for the film Silent House etc.

Elizabeth Olsen was also nominated for Teen Choice Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, etc. Elizabeth Olsen’s first film was Martha Marcy May Marlene, in which she played the role of Martha. The film was released in 2011.

Elizabeth Olsen appeared in many popular movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, etc.

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff – Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise. The upcoming movie or Elizabeth Olsen is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is set to release in 2022.

Elizabeth Olsen also appeared in many famous television series. It includes HarmonQuest, Drunk History, Sorry for Your Loss, WandaVision, Marvel Studios: Assembled etc. If we get any update about the popular American actress Elizabeth Olsen, we will update it here.

2. Gal Gadot:

Gal Gadot is a very popular Israeli actress. She appeared in many popular Hollywood movies. Gal Gadot is best known for her role as Gisele Yashar in Fast and Furious.

Gal Gadot got famous after player her best as Wonder Woman or Diana Prince in the DC Extended Universe. She recently appeared in the popular film Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Gal Gadot was born on 30th April 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel. She is an actress, model, and producer. Gal Gadot got the title of Miss Israel in 2004.

Gal Gadot married Yaron “Jason” Varsano in 2008 and the couple have two childs. Gal Gadot appeared in many television series such as The Beautiful Life, Asfur, Kathmandu, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, Entourage, etc.

She also appeared in many commercials including Castro, Huawei, Erroca, Wix, Revlon, GTArcade, Careline, Reebok, Asus, Hot, Smartwater, etc.

Gal Gadot has worked in many popular films. It includes Fast and Furious, Knight and Day, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Criminal, Triple 9, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, etc.

Gal Gadot’s upcoming films are Red Notice and Death on the Nile. If we get any update about the famous Israeli actress Gal Gadot, we will update it here.

3. Anna Kendrick:

Anna Kendrick is an actress and singer. She is a very famous American actress. She started her acting career in 1998.

Anna Kendrick is a daughter of Janice and William Kendrick. Anna Kendrick was born on 9th August 1985 in Portland, Maine.

Anna Kendrick is of Scottish, English, and Irish descent. She completed her school studies at Deering High School. Anna Kendrick’s first film was Camp. She played the role of Fritzi Wagner and the film was released in 2003.

Anna Kendrick appeared in many films such as Rocket Science in 2007, Elsewhere in 2009, The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in 2011, Pitch Perfect in 2012, Drinking Buddies in 2013, Into the Woods in 2014, Life After Beth in 2014, Mr. Right in 2015, Stowaway in 2021, etc.

Anna Kendrick also appeared in many television series such as Viva Laughlin in 2007, Family Guy in 2012, Saturday Night Live in 2014, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in 2017, Trolls Holiday in 2017, Down to Earth with Zac Efron in 2020, Love Life in 2020, etc.

Anna Kendrick has worked in many music videos also. It includes Pow Pow, Do It Anyway, Starships, Cups, Love On Top, etc.

4. Jennifer Lawrence:

Many of you maybe knows the name Jennifer Lawrence because she is one of the most popular American actress.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list from 2013 to 2016. She also appeared in 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2013 in Time Magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence was born on 15th August 1990 in Indian Hills, Kentucky, U.S. She married Cooke Maroney in 2019. Jennifer Lawrence has received many awards and nominations.

She has received Golden Globe Award. The first film of the popoular American actress Jennifer Lawrence was Garden Party. In which she played the role of Tiff. The film Garden Party was released in 2008.

After that, Jennifer Lawrence appeared in many films. It includes The Poker House, Like Crazy, X-Men: First Class, The Hunger Games, The Devil You Know, American Hustle, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Serena, Joy, A Beautiful Planet, X-Men: Apocalypse, Passengers, Red Sparrow, Dark Phoenix, etc.

Her upcoming film is Don’t Look Up. It is set to release in 2021. Jennifer Lawrence plays the role of Kate Dibiasky in the film Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in many television series also such as Monk, Medium, The Bill Engvall Show, and Cold Case. Jennifer Lawrence has worked in many tv shows such as Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

5. Kristen Stewart:

Kristen Stewart is a famous American actress. She is also a filmmaker. Kristen Stewart is only an American actress who win and nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Kristen Jaymes Stewart was born on 9th April 1990. She was born in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Kristen Stewart started her acting career in 1999.

Kristen Stewart got BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2010. Her first film was The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas which was released in 2000.

Kristen Stewart played the role of Ring Toss Girl. She appeared in many films such as Panic Room in 2002, Fierce People in 2005, Zathura: A Space Adventure in 2005, Into the Wild 2007, Cutlass in 2007, Twilight in 2008, The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2012, Still Alice in 2014, etc.

Kristen Stewart got famous after her performance in popular film The Twilight Saga. Kristen Stewart will appear in an upcoming biographical drama film Spencer which is set to release in 2021. She will appear as Diana – Princess of Wales in the upcoming film Spencer.

Kristen Stewart has worked with Saturday Night Live as a host in 2017 and 2019. She also appeared in four music videos. It includes I Was Broken, Just One of the Guys, Ride Em On Down, and If You Really Love Nothing.

If we get any update about the famous American actress Kristen Stewart, we will update it here.

6. Margot Robbie:

Margot Robbie is a famous actress. She is an Australian actress and producer. She was in the list of 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2017 in Time Magazine.

Margot Robbie got famous after playing a role of Naomi Lapaglia in the famous film The Wolf of Wall Street. Margot Robbie was ranked in Forbes in 2019 as one of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

Margot Elise Robbie was born on 2nd July 1990. She completed her education at Somerset College. Margot Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia.

Margot Robbie married Tom Ackerley in 2016. Margot Robbie has received many awards such as AACTA International Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Empire Award, Hollywood Film Award, People’s Choice Award, Sant Jordi Award, Teen Choice Award, etc.

Margot Robbie was also nominated for Academy Award, BAFTA Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, etc.

Margot Robbie’s upcoming movies are The Suicide Sqaud which is set to release in 2021. We will see Margot Robbie in the film The Suicide Sqaud as Dr. Harleen Quinzel – Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie appeared in many movies. It includes Vigilante, ICU, The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, The Big Short, The Legend of Tarzen, Suicide Sqaud, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Peter Rabbit, Terminal, Mary Queen of Scots, Dreamland, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Birds of Prey, etc.

Margot Robbie has worked in many tv series also. It includes Review with Myles Barlow, Neighbours, The Elephant Princess, Pan Am, Top Gear, Saturday Night Live, Dollface, etc.

7. Dakota Johnson:

Dakota Johnson is an actress and model. Dakota Johnson was born on 4th October 1989 in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Dakota Johnson started her acting career in 1999. Dakota Johnson’s father’s name is Don Johnson and her mother’s name is Melanie Griffith.

Dakota Johnson got interest in modeling at the age of 12. She also earned some money by modeling while attending her high school in Santa Monica.

Dakota Johnson is also a tatto enthusiast. Dakota Johnson was also a brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand – Gucci.

Dakota Johnson’s first film was Crazy in Alabama which was released in 1999. She played the role of Sondra in the the film Crazy in Alabama.

Dakota Johnson has appeared in many films such as The Social Network, Beastly, 21 Jump Street, The Five-Year Engagement, Date and Switch, Need for Speed, Fifty Shades of Grey, Black Mass, A Bigger Splash, How to Be Single, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Freed, Wounds, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The High Note, The Lost Daughter, etc.

Dakota Johnson got famous after playing the role of Anastasia Steele in the famous film Fifty Shades of Grey. Dakota Johnson also appeared in three television series.

It includes Ben and Kate in 2012-2013, The Office in 2013, and Saturday Night Live in 2015. She appeared in a music video named Cry Cry Cry which was released in 2020.

Dakota Johnson was nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016. If we get any update about the famous actress Dakota Johnson, we will update it here.

8. Emma Stone:

Emma Stone is a popular and beautiful American actress. Emma Stone was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2017. She was named in Top most influential people in the world in Time Magazine.

Emma Jean Stone was born on 6th November 1988. She was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. She attended Xavier College Preparatory but she left the high school to focus in her acting career.

Emma Stone married Dave McCary in 2020. She started her acting career in 2004. In 2009, she movies from Los Angeles to Greenwich Villege, New York. Later, Emma Stone moved back to Los Angeles in 2016.

Emma Stone has received many awards. It includes Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award, Gotham Award, Hollywood Film Award, National Board of Review Award, People’s Choice Award, Satellite Award, etc.

The popular movies of the famous American actress Emma Stone are Superbad, The Rocker, The House Bunny, Paper Man, Zombieland, Friends with Benefits, Crazy – Stupid – Love, The Amazing Spider-Man, Gangster Sqaud, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Birdman or, Aloha, La La Land, The Favorite, Zombieland: Double Tap, Cruella, etc.

Emma Stone’s upcoming film is Poor Things which is set to release in 2022. Emma Stone plays the role of Belle Baxter in the upcoming film Poor Things.

Emma Stone also appeared in many television series such as Medium, Lucky Louie, Drive, Saturday Night Live, Robot Chicken, Maya and Marty, Maniac, etc.

9. Keira Knightley:

Keira Knightley is a British actress. Keira Knightley was born on 26th March 1985 in London, England.

Keira Knightley married James Righton in 2013. Her father’s name is Will Knightley and her mother’s name is Sharman Macdonald.

Keira Knightley appeared in many blockbuster movies. Keira Knightley attended Teddington School. She started her career in acting field in 1993.

Keira Knightley got many awards. It includes British Independent Film Award, Teen Choice Award, People’s Choice Award, Empire Award, Hollywood Film Award, Phoenix Film Critics Society Award, Jupiter Award, etc.

Keira Knightley was nominated for Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Laurence Olivier Award, Evening Standard Theatre Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, etc.

Keira Knightley’s first film was Innocent Lies which was released in 1995. She played the role of Young Celia. Keira Knightley’s famous movies includes The Treasure Seekers, Princess of Thieves, New Year’s Eve, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, King Arthur, and Silk.

It also includes Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, The Edge of Love, A Dangerous Method, Anna Karenina, The Imitation Game, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Berlin – I Love You, Misbehaviour, etc.

Keira Knightley will appear in the film Silent Night. Keira Knightley appeared in many television series. It includes The Bill, Coming Home, Princess of Thieves, Doctor Zhivago, Neverland, Red Nose Day Actually, etc.

10. Eiza Gonzalez:

Eiza Gonzalez is one of the popular Mexican actress and singer. Eiza Gonzalez was born on 30th January 1990. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico.

Eiza Gonzalez got success after performing her best in the American horror series – From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series in 2014-2016.

Eiza Gonzalez is also best known for performing the role of Monica “Darling” Castello in the film Baby Driver which was released in 2017. Eiza Gonzalez appeared in many movies.

It includes Horton Hears a Who in 2008, Almost Thirty in 2014, Baby Driver in 2017, Paradise Hills in 2019, Alita: Battle Angel in 2019, She’s Missing in 2019, Hobbs and Shaw in 2019, Bloodshot in 2020, I Care a Lot in 2020, Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, Love Spreads in 2021, etc.

Eiza Gonzalez will appear in an upcoming American action-thriller film Ambulance which is set to release in 2022. Eiza Gonzalez appeared in two music videos; Propuesta Indecente and Supplies.

Eiza Gonzalez has also worked in several television series such as Lola, erase una vez in 2007-2008, Mujeres asesinas in 2009, Suena conmigo in 2010-2011, Amores verdaderos in 2012-2013, and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series in 2014-2016.

If we get any update about the famous Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez, we will update it here.

11. Megan Fox:

Megan Fox is a very popular American actress. She is also a model. Megan Fox was born on 16th May 1986 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.

Megan Fox got many awards. It includes Golden Raspberry Award, Golden Schmoes Award, Scream Award, Spike Video Game Award, and Teen Choice Award.

Megan Fox was nominated for Young Artist Award, Kid’s Choice Award, MTV Movies and TV Award, National Movie Award, People’s Choice Award, etc.

Megan Fox is one of the most popular American actress and model. She appeared in many magazines. It includes FHM, Maxim, and Rolling Stone.

Megan Fox made her acting debut in the 2001 film named Holiday in the Sun. She played the role of Brianna Wallace in the film Holiday in the Sun.

After that, Megan Fox appeared in many films such as Bad Boys II, Tranformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer’s Body, Passion Play, The Dictator, This Is 40, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Above the Shadows, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Zeroville, The Battle of Jangsari, Rogue, Till Deadth, Midnight in the Switchgrass, etc.

Megan Fox’s upcoming film is Big Gold Brick. In which, she plays the role of Jacqueline. Megan Fox’s famous television series are Ocean Ave, Boss Girl, Saturday Night Live, Robot Chicken, Wedding Band, New Girl, etc.

Megan Fox also appeared in video games; Transformers: The Game and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. She played the role of Mikaela Banes in the video game.

Megan Fox has worked with three music vidoes; New Perspective, Love the Way You Lie, and Bloody Valentine.

12. Scarlett Johansson:

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous American actess. She is also a singer. Scarlett Johansson was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019.

Scarlett Johansson’s films have crossed 14.3 Billion USD worldwide. She featured many times on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Scarlett Johansson was born on 22nd November 1984 in New York City, U.S.

Scarlett Johansson completed her education at Professional Children’s School. She started her career in an acting field in 1994. She enterned into the film industry at very young age.

Scarlett Johansson recently married Colin Jost in 2020. Scarlett Johansson married three times; Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, and Colin Jost since 2020.

Scarlett Johansson has received 138 Awards and 230 Nominations. She got British Academy Film Award, Tony Award, Cesar Award, Gotham Independent Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, etc.

If we get any update about the popular actress Scarlett Johansson, we will update it here. Scarlett Johansson is best known for her role of Natasha Romanoff – Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson starter her acting career with her first film named North which was released in 1994. In the film North, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Laura Nelson.

After that, Scarlett Johansson appeared in many movies such as If Lucy Fell, Home Alone 3, The Horse Whisperer, An American Rhapsody, Lost in Translation, The Perfect Score, A Good Woman, Match Point, The Island, Scoop, The Prestige, The Spirit, Iron Man 2, etc.

It also includes The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Lucy, The Jungle Book, Captain America: Civil War, Ghost in the Shell, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, etc.

Scarlett Johansson will appear in an American superhero film named Black Widow which is set to release in 2021. Scarlett Johansson also appeared in several television series.

It includes Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Client, Entourage, and Robot Chicken. She has worked with a television show named Saturday Night Live.

Scarlett Johansson is a popular actress. She appeared in several music videos also such as When the Deal Goes Down in 2006, What Goes Around… Comes Around in 2007, and Yes We Can in 2008.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.