Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Tiny Pretty Things is an American drama tv series. The series Tiny Pretty Things is full of drama, thriller, and mystery.

The series Tiny Pretty Things has received a great response from the audience. It has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2:

The series Tiny Pretty Things is not renewed yet for the second season. We expect that it will soon be renewed.

There is a huge chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things. Let’s see what happnes next.

The series Tiny Pretty Things follows the world of an elite ballet academy, as well as the charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, and each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin.

The series Tiny Pretty Things was created by Michael MacLennan. It is based on Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

The series Tiny Pretty Things stars Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Bayardo De Murguia, Damon J. Gillespie, Casimere Jollette, Anna Maiche, Kylie Jefferson, Lauren Holly, Jess Salgueiro, etc.

The first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things includes a total of ten episodes titled Corps, Range of Motion, Class Act, Dance Dance Revolution, Split Sole, Joie de Vivre, Catch & Release, Relevé, It’s Not the Waking – It’s the Rising, and Push Comes to Shove.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things. We expect that it will also include a total of ten episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things, we will add it here.

The series Tiny Pretty Things was executively produced by Michael MacLennan, Jordanna Fraiberg, Gabrielle Neimand, Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Deborah Henderson, and Carrie Mudd.

The series Tiny Pretty Things was produced by Mary Anne Waterhouse. The series Tiny Pretty Things was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The length of each episode of the series Tiny Pretty Things ranges from 54 to 58 minutes. It was made under Peacock Alley Entertainment, Inc., Action Man Entertainment, and Insurrection Media.

The series Tiny Pretty Things has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. The series Tiny Pretty Things was written by Sona Charaipotra, Dhonielle Clayton, Michael MacLennan, Stuti Malhotra, Azia Squire, Aiyana White, and David Rambo.

The series Tiny Pretty Things was directed by Samir Rehem, Gary Fleder, Gary Harvey, Joanna Kerns, and April Mullen.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 below.

Brennan Clost as Shane McRae Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren Lennox Bayardo De Murguia as Ramon Costa Damon J. Gillespie as Caleb Wick Kylie Jefferson as Neveah Stroyer Casimere Jollette as Bette Whitlaw Anna Maiche as Cassie Shore Daniela Norman as June Park Michael Hsu Rosen as Nabil Limyadi Tory Trowbridge as Delia Whitlaw Jess Salgueiro as Isabel Cruz Lauren Holly as Monique DuBois Alexandra Bokyun Chun as Maricel Park Shaun Benson as Topher Brooks Michelle Nolden as Katrina Whitlaw Paula Boudreau as Selena Covey Jessica Greco as Torri Fuller Morgan Kelly as Alan Renfrew Clare Butler as Esme Halterlein Araya Mengesha as Tyler Stroyer Ashley Coulson as Gwen Resnik Nicole Huff as Paige Aquino Alex Eling as Matteo Marchetti Daniel Kash as Sgt. Dan Lavery Luke Humphrey as Travis Quinn Josh Pyman as Dev Ranaweera Karen Robinson as Makayla Stroyer Tiler Peck as Sienna Milken

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 Review:

Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 has received a good response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things will also receive a great response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things, we have seen that Neveah is not down as well as out yet because she makes a deal with an unexpected ally, Cassie.

But, she have to make a choice between Oren and her future as a dancer. Later, June finds that who she saw the night Cassie fell as well as the dancers put the pieces together that Delia is the one who pushed Cassie.

Aftet that, Bette discovers that her mother already knew that Delia pushed Cassie as well as her mother is willing to let Bette take the fall for Delia just because she is a minor.

Cassie comes back to the school just in time for a new shocking crime, Ramon has heen stabbed. Let’s see what happnes next.

If we get any other update about the storyline of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things, we will add it here.

It seems that the story of the first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things will be continued in the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

Say hello to your next obsession Tiny Pretty Things is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ORktVR5RDD — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2020

We can expect the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things somewhere in 2022 on Netflix. The first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things was released on 14th December 2020. It was released on Netflix.

The filming of the first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things was started on 9th August 2019, and it was completed on 3rd December 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Tiny Pretty Things.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Tiny Pretty Things. It was released on 16th November 2020 by Netflix.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.