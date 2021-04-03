Damaged 3’s Aamna Sharif of TV will now make a digital debut, entered the series

Damaged 3: ‘Kahin To Hoga’ actress Aamna Sharif is now making a digital debut with a psychological crime drama with both quality and unique characters.

Happy news has reached the television audience of television actress Aamna Sharif, who was the star of a hit TV series titled The Expanse. Aamna Sharif, one of the biggest stars in the city, is looking forward to challenging herself in the digital world and make her debut for the first time in the upcoming “Damaged 3”.

In the first two seasons, Amrita Khanvilkar was a cast member.

The first two seasons of this web series proved to be quite a hit amongst the public, in which Aamna Sharif was cast as the lead role to make up for her absence from the first two seasons.

We’ve seen Aamna in shows such as these.

This is Aamna’s first OTT innings. Before this, she had done six films in the television industry, including the hit serials, Kahin Toh Hoga and Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and Bollywood. This movie which will take place in the near future is expected to be seen in a very different way.

Aamna is full of excitement.

Aamna is quite psyched to be a part of Psychological Crime Drama. The way I see it, he found love in movies. We’ll have to see how successful Amna is in her digital career. Aamna’s fan following on social media is quite high so it definitely makes sense for her to do well.