Thirty-Nine Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Thirty-Nine is a South Korean television series. The series Thirty-Nine is all about drama and romance. It has received a good response from the audience.

Thirty-Nine has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Thirty-Nine.

Thirty-Nine Season 2:

The series Thirty-Nine follows the story of three roundings almost the 40-year-old mark, and how they will juggle life, relationships, and work.

The series Thirty-Nine was created by JTBC. It was written by Young Ah Yoo and was directed by Sang-ho Kim.

Thirty-Nine stars Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun. The first season of the series Thirty-Nine includes a total of 12 episodes titled Thirty-Nine, One Absurd Day, Something I Had Never Thought Of, Choice, Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, Conviction, The Inconvenient Truth, When You Think It’s the End, Thousand Nights Over and Over Again, He Who Dances Must Pay the Piper, About Romance, and Samseong-dong – Hyochang-dong and Gocheok-dong.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Thirty-Nine. We expect that the second season of the series Thirty-Nine will also include a total of 12 episodes like the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Thirty-Nine was produced by Choi Byung-hwan, Jeong Gyeong-jae, and Kim Se-ah. The length of each episode of the series Thirty-Nine varies from 70 to 80 minutes.

The series Thirty-Nine was made under Lotte Cultureworks and JTBC Studios. JTBC and Netflix distributed the series Thirty-Nine.

The series Thirty-Nine has arrived on JTBC and Netflix. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Thirty-Nine is announced or canceled.

Thirty-Nine Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Thirty-Nine Season 2 has not been announced yet. There is a good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Thirty-Nine.

We expect that the second season of the series Thirty-Nine will soon be confirmed and released. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Thirty-Nine, we will add it here.

Thirty-Nine Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Thirty-Nine Season 2 below.

Son Ye-jin as Cha Mi-jo Jeon Mi-do as Jeong Chan-young Kim Ji-hyun as Jang Joo-hee Yeon Woo-jin as Kim Seon-woo Lee Moo-saeng as Kim Jin-seok Lee Tae-hwan as Park Hyun-joon Lee Kan-hee as Mi-jo’s mother Kang Mal-geum as Cha Mi-hyun Park Ji-il as Professor Cha Yoo-hyeok Seo Hyun-cheol as Jeong Chan-young’s father Lee Ji-Hyun as Chan-young’s mother Nam Gi-ae as Jang Joo-hee’s mother Song Min-ji as Kang Seon-joo Ahn So-hee as Kim So-won Oh Se-Young as Cho Hye-jin Jo Won-hee as Kim Jeong-tak

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Thirty-Nine.

Thirty-Nine Season 1 Review:

Thirty-Nine Season 1 got great reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Thirty-Nine will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Thirty-Nine, we have seen that Cha Mi-Jo confirms her sabbatical to her two best friends.

Later, Chance encounters as well as sweet-scented peonies draw Kim Seou-u and also Mi-jo together. After that, unable to let her go, Kim Jin-seok asks Jeong Chan-young to rethink their breakup.

Soon, Mi-jo gets a heart-racing confession, as well as heartbreaking news. After that, Jin Seok’s wife confronts Chan Young. Lacks the courage to tell Chan Young the diagnosis, Mi Jo attempts to take her anger out on someone else.

On the other hand, Chan Young, as well as Jin Seok, reveal their secrets to each other, and after that, a friend’s sighting of Kim So Won at a place rattles Seon Woo.

Later, Chan Young creates a bucket list of her to-do items for loved ones. After that, Mi Jo consoles a guilt-ridden Seon U, who later blames himself for So Won’s sorrows. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that Thirty-Nine season 2 will start the first season left off. There is no update about the plot of the second season of the series Thirty-Nine.

If we get any news or update about the plot of the second season of the series Thirty-Nine, we will add it here.

Thirty-Nine Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Thirty-Nine Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the announcement of Thirty-Nine Season 2.

Series Mania Hot Project: ‘Thirty-Nine’ From Korea’s JTBC https://t.co/UN8WgkjpdV — Variety (@Variety) August 26, 2021

We expect that Thirty-Nine Season 2’s release date will soon be declared. We can expect the second season in early 2023. Maybe it will arrive on JTBC and Netflix like the first season of the series Thirty-Nine.

Thirty-Nine Season 1 has started airing on 16th February 2022 on JTBC and it will be completed on 31st March 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Thirty-Nine, we will add it here.

Thirty-Nine Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Thirty-Nine Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of Thirty-Nine Season 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Thirty-Nine. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Thirty-Nine Season 2?

You can watch the series Thirty-Nine on JTBC. It is also available to watch on Netflix. No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Thirty-Nine.

Maybe the second season of the series Thirty-Nine will also be released on JTBC as well as Netflix. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is Thirty-Nine Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Thirty-Nine is worth watching. It includes a fantastic story, and it has received a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

