Are SARMS Safe? Everything You Need to Know About SARMS Side Effects

Are you thinking about taking SARMS? Make sure you take a look at this guide to learn everything you need to know about SARMS side effects and safety.

Are you considering taking SARMs? Well, if that’s the case, you better be well aware of the potential side effects.

For many, it’s a deal-breaker, so don’t start taking the modulators until you have assured yourself in your decision.

In this article, we will cover SARMs side-effects, and potentially how you can avoid them.

So keep reading to learn more.

What Are SARMs?

For those who don’t know what SARMs are, this part is for you. Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, also known as SARMs, are a category of drugs that have been designed to act similarly to anabolic steroids.

Some people refer to them as natural steroids, but there is a lot of discourse on that premise. In particular, many SARMs vendors promise all of the benefits of steroids, but without any side-effects. However, that’s not really the case.

The most popular substances of the category are:

Ligandrol (LGD-4033) Ostarine (MK-2866) Andarine (S4) Cardarine (GW-501516) RAD-140

You might be wondering why they are all appended with alpha-numeric identifiers. Well, that’s because they have not been approved in medical usage just yet.

Nonetheless, practically all of them are used to increase body composition, muscular endurance, lean body mass, etc.

What Role Do Hormones Play In the Body?

In order to fully grasp why and how SARMs work, you need to understand the hormonal function in the body. Hormones are the chemical transponders that transmit information and instructions from the body to the cell.

They are naturally-occurring and are essential for the maintenance of good health. A specific type of hormone, known as the androgen, is responsible for the virility of man, such as thick, long vocal cords; facial hair; muscular shape, etc.

The most common and well-known androgen is testosterone, however, it is not the only one.

The androgen group has three important roles in the body, and they are:

To bind to the androgen receptors, in order to signal functions To convert into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which would attach itself to androgen receptors Then convert to estradiol (estrogen), which would attach itself to estrogen receptors

When you take any type of anabolic steroid, the receptors and cells are excessively saturated with androgens. This employs a potentiated anabolic signal to the body, especially the muscles, which respond with hypertrophy.

Now, this sounds great, but steroids and SARMs are not without side-effect.

SARMs Side-Effects

So do SARMs have side-effects? Yes, they do. But they are also significantly safer than anabolic steroids. The damage caused by steroid use can be short-term, some of it being medium-term, and in some cases long-term damage to vital organs and bodily function is irreparable.

SARMs do not have that severe side-effect profile. But some side-effects do exist nonetheless. It is practically impossible to synthesize a drug, powder, pill, or tonic which would have no side-effects at all. Because in premise, the body is being introduced to something that it recognizes as foreign. The exposure is unnatural, the system reacts in a certain way.

SARMs side effects are very minor, and there is not much to worry about. The side-effects can also be mitigated in a variety of ways, such as regular post-cycle therapy.

In any case, it can be difficult to generalize the side-effects that come from SARMs. And the severity can vary from person to person. Just like any other drug, SARMs will interact differently with different people, both positively and negatively.

For instance, Andarine is the least potent, thus it will have the least side-effects. Whereas Ostarine is highly potent, thus it might have more side-effects. These are valid things to consider, because, for the results that you are looking to achieve, you might not need the most powerful SARM.

Which Side-Effects Can One Expect?

First and foremost, one can expect to see a change in appetite. SARMs have initially been tested for their efficacy in metabolic syndromes. And this makes sense, because if SARMs change your muscle mass, trigger fat loss, and secrete hormones, then you’re bound to want to eat more. However, some people might want to eat less, that’s why side-effects are generally unpredictable.

In any case, this is the least concerning reaction to SARMs, so we need to take a look at some of the more considerable side-effects.

Hormone Variation

As mentioned earlier, SARMs affect the hormone levels in many ways, which means you might experience side-effects of natural hormone changes, such as acne, cysts, oily skin, blood pressure variance, sperm count increase, hair growth.

Some people might be more agitated, and in some cases aggressive. Those with already high cholesterol will experience a spike. Testicular atrophy is possible, but that side-effect is mediated after discontinuing usage.

The size of the testicles or quantity of testosterone produced by the testes is not affected permanently. Testosterone can be adversely affected by SARMs, so many people take on post cycle therapy to restore the natural secretion of hormones. This reverses atrophy and consequently increases sperm count.

Cardiovascular Health

SARMs do not result in impotence or infertility. Erectile dysfunction will not occur. There is no impact on the glands, gastrointestinal routes, respiratory function, liver, kidneys, cardiovascular health.

Only the hypothalamus is targeted for the secretion of gonadotropin-releasing hormone. This results in reduced production of follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, both of which affect testosterone.

Older people who already have low levels of testosterone, and decided to use SARMs might temporarily prevent the testes from producing testosterone. This is reversible, but the dosage of the substance should be reduced regardless.

SARMs don’t work overnight, so increasing your dosages without completing a cycle is unwise and unnecessary. Don’t expect that an increase in dosage will contribute to instant results, take less than recommended.

Eat good, sleep well, exercise hard and you’re bound to see some results. You might experience water weight increases due to retention, but that’s only a starting sign of the SARMs working.

Steroids vs SARMs

As mentioned, SARMs do not cause irreparable damage as steroids would. Steroids can lead to male pattern baldness, liver disease, heart dysfunction, and much more.

SARMs might temporarily contribute to gynecomastia, which is breast development. But a reduced dosage would mitigate this issue. Steroids are also addictive, whereas SARMs are suggested to have no dependence syndrome associated with them.

SARMs work in a targeted manner, meaning they do not work in parts of the body where they hold no relevance or purpose. SARMs find their way throughout the body and only target your androgen receptors. This means they target the cells in your bones and muscles, not your tissues and cells anywhere else.

For instance, SARMs have no effect on the immune system, and they do not interfere with the regular functioning of any vital organ. And that’s important because if your body does not react well with SARMs, the immune system will remain unhindered, thus being able to address the issue with speed.

How Can I Avoid SARMs Side Effects?

Most of the side-effects can be avoided without hassle. All you do is select the least potent of the SARMs, and take the smallest dosage.

If a regular dose is 20 mg, go for 10 mg. If the standard is 50 mg, start with 25 mg. When you find a SARM that has to be restricted at a certain mg count, you should no longer increase the dosage.

For example, some of the SARMs can be taken three times a day with a final dosage of 70 mg. But in reality, you don’t need to take that much. You can get results with 40 mg, and you will also be relieved of the higher dosage side-effects.

In premise, all of the SARMs side-effects are minor and transient. There is nothing severe about them, and they do not contribute to long-term damage. And that’s great, because what’s the point of taking something to improve your body if it’s going to ruin the rest of it?

Nonetheless, some people might have pre-existing medical conditions that can make them vulnerable to SARMs, or any supplement for that matter. Here is a great resource for you to learn more.

SARMs for You

Now that you know about the SARMs side effects, you are well on your way to deciding if it’s worth the trouble for you. And considering that the side-effects are practically non-existent, then why not see what happens?

In any case, it’s recommended that you speak with a doctor or hormonal expert who could assist you in mitigating the risk while enhancing your experience with SARMs use.

