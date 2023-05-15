The Equalizer Season 3, Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

The Equalizer, also known as EQ2, is an American Super Action film created by Antoine Fuqua in 2018. Originally The Equalizer is the remake of the old released tv series, The Equalizer, released in 2014. Denzel Washington plays a leading role in The Equalizer film and earned much fame and love from his fans for his super duper actions. The center of the storyline is about a retired U.S. Marine and ex-DIA officer named Robert McCall, who is now finding a way to take revenge for his friend’s murder.

Also, it is the fourth collaboration between the star Washington and Fuqua, as they previously worked together on films like Training Days in 2001, The Equalizer in 2014, and The Magnificent Seven in 2016.

The IMDb rating of a famous super action film, The Equalizer, is 7.2 out of 10.

The Equalizer 1 was released in 2014, and based on that, the makers have announced that The Equalizer is also having seasons 2 and 3. The Equalizer 2 was released on 20th July 2018 in Sony Pictures. After the constant success of The Equalizer film, the makers also announced that The Equalizer 3 would be happening, and it was probably released on the 1st of September, 2023.

The Equalizer Season 3 Cast Member:

After the official declaration of The Equalizer Season 3, the fans eagerly await the official list of the cast member of the upcoming season. So, here we have presented an estimated list of The Equalizer 3 cast members, including;

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall (Lead Cast Member)

E. Roger Mitchell as the lead investigator

Vladimir Kulich as Vladimir Pushkin

Alex Veadov as Tevi

Johnny Skourtis as Ralphie

David Meunier as Slavi

Melissa Leo as Susan Plummer

Bill Pullman as Brian Plummer

Haley Bennett as Mandy

David Harbour as Masters

Chloë Grace Moretz as Alina, “Teri”

Marton Csokas as Nicolai Itchenko, “Teddy Rensen”

Other than this list of cast members, there is a possibility that many stars will also be recurring for The Equalizer Season 3, like Dakota Fanning, Gaia Scodellaro, etc. Also, the stars have already started shooting for The Equalizer 3.

The Equalizer Season 2 Overview:

As far as we know, the show’s leading character, named Denzel Washington, who played the role of Robert McCall, is an essential part of The Equalizer film.

This film is constantly breaking the records of many action films. Now, it’s essential for you to know about the ending portion of the earlier season before we start talking about the new one.

So, at the end of The Equalizer 2, we see that Robert McCall started working a job in Taxi services with the help of one of his old friends Susan Plummer.

But, we have seen that McCall’s friend Susan Plummer has been murdered when she is going for an investigation, along with her partner, Dave Yorker, who is the main mastermind behind all these criminal games.

Vengeance meets his equal.⌚️ Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Equalizer. #TheEqualizer3, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall. pic.twitter.com/ie0BJCQcoE — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizer) April 25, 2023

After hearing the death news of Susan Plummer, many of the group members of the McCall were fired. He decided to find the criminal as soon as possible so that he could save the life of other people.

The Equalizer Season 3 Expected Storyline:

The Equalizer film is constantly winning the heart of their fans, as it is the perfect combination filmed of action and tension. And the location will always play a key role in such action films.

So, for Equalizer 3, the makers say that they will change the film’s location for the last and final time, that is, in Europe.

It mainly covers most of the surrounding areas of Southern Italy, where Robert McCall has to take revenge from the mafia groups for murdering his friends and other group members.

Denzel Washington is back in the first trailer for 'The Equalizer 3,' and he’s joined by Dakota Fanning almost two decades after they starred in 'Man on Fire.' https://t.co/8nlhRuGOJr — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 25, 2023

Also, The Equalizer 3 might be the last and final part of The Equalizer film, but the makers have not made any further related announcements.

The Equalizer Season 3 Release Date:

The production of the film is almost completed, and based on some sources of information, it is believed that The Equalizer Season 3 will be released on 1st September 2023.

So, now, fans do not have to wait long to watch their favorite of the fantastic action films, The Equalizer 3.

Where to Watch The Equalizer Season 3?

All the crazy fans of The Equalizer, here we will bring you information related to the streaming platform, from where you can easily watch all the parts of The Equalizer film.

And here, we have shared some of the lists of streaming platforms where you can easily watch The Equalizer, that is, Netflix, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, etc.

FAQ’s:

Who killed Robert McCall’s wife?

After the death of McCall’s wife, he investigated the information about the murderer; there, he found a call recording after which his wife was murdered, and with the help of that call recording, he reached Dave’s house.

Who is the bad guy in The Equalizer 2?

Of course, it’s none other than Dave York. Dave York is the main mastermind behind all the murders.

How much Money did The Equalizer make?

The total budget for this super action movie was $55-73 million, and the total box office earning was $192.3 million, which is almost good and already breaks many other action film records.

Which is better, Equalizer one or two?

The Equalizer Two is much better than the one, as it has a far better storyline and suspense than the first.

Is The Equalizer 1 and 2 Connected?

We all know that The Equalizer 2, also known as EQ2, was released in 2018, and it is a part of the original tv series named The Equalizer, released in 2014. So definitely, fans will see many similarities in both parts.

The Equalizer Season 3 Trailer:

As most of the film’s production is ready, the makers have also released the film’s trailer on 25th April 2023. The trailer is about three minutes and two seconds, and after seeing the fantastic glimpse of the final part of The Equalizer.

Now, if you’d like to know more about the trailer, we’ve already shared the link below; go through this link and watch the entire trailer of The Equalizer 3.

Final Words:

The Equalizer is one of the outstanding American action films created by Antoine Fuqua in 2018. The film was started in 2014 and was the first part released as a TV series, but after its increased popularity, it made the series into a movie in 2018. And after the success of The Equalizer 2, the makers have also announced the happening of The Equalizer 3, which will be released on the 1st of September,2023.

The fans cannot wait for the Equalizer 3, and their excitement increased after viewing the trailer on 25th April 2023. So, fans, wait a few more weeks to watch one of your favorite films, and that too on a giant Screen.

