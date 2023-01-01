Virgin River Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Virgin River Season 5 Updates, and Everything You need to know:

Finally, it is happening! Virgin River Season 4 is going to release soon, and not just that, it has already been renewed for season 5. The 4th season is going to release soon by July 2022.

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

One of the most popular shows on the Netflix, fan-favorite Virgin River Season 4 is now going to release on 20th July 2022. Just a few more weeks to go and then finally fans can watch the 4th installment of their favorite show.

To watch the latest episodes, fans can stream live over Netflix and enjoy from the comfort of their couch.

Virgin River Season 5 Updates

As we all are aware, the Virgin River Season 4 is yet to be released and still, the season has been renewed for the next season. Such has happened quite rarely and this is one of those shows which is absolutely loved by the audience and that is the reason why Netflix went on to renew for two seasons, altogether.

As the Virgin River Season 4 will release, the cast and makers team will start filming for the 5th season. The most interesting thing is that they already have the plan in place and just need to execute it, and bang, fans will get the next season of the series.

Still, they haven’t yet declared any official details or dates regarding the Virgin River Season 5. Soon after the filming begins, the cast as well as the official Netflix account will release the latest updates through their social media accounts.

Longer Episodes

As per one announcement, the Virgin River Season 4 is going to have more as well as longer duration episodes. There were generally 10 episodes which are extended up to 12, hence there will be a total of 12 episodes in the 4th season. Fans are quite excited about the more number of episodes because more episodes mean more of the story covered in the series.

Filming Locations

The entire series is filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and has pretty amazing locations throughout the entire series. Moreover, there is a Watershed Grill which happens to be one of the regular filming locations for Jack’s bar in the series.

The official Instagram of The Watershed Grill recently posted an update regarding it being closed for Filming! Isn’t it amazing! Moreover, after the filming was completed all of the cast and crew members were given goody-bags following the completion of the filming.

Virgin River Season 3 Ending

After the release of the third season, soon Netflix went on smoothly renewing the show for not a single but two seasons viz. Virgin River Season 4, followed by Virgin River Season 5. It is proof that the series is doing quite amazing works and there are more than millions of fans all around the world who want to see more of the show.

What other reason can be there? That was also quite shocking to some people when they heard about the multi-series renewal because Netflix doesn’t generally go on doing things like this!

Also, after the release of the third season, there were some surprising figures on Netflix. The series featured in the US Top 10 shows for 75 days totally. More than that, the third season stayed #1 in the United States for more than two weeks.

And after that, a month later it was dropped over from the Top 10 List, isn’t it unbelievable! The total watch time of Virgin River even beat Manifest from Netflix and Loki from Disney+.

Virgin River Cast Members:

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Daniel Gillies as Mark

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike

New Cast Members for Virgin River Season 4

In October 2021, there was an announcement by Netflix which declared the addition of new cast members for the upcoming season. There are two new cast members who will be playing important roles in the series.

Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

He is popular for his stint on Helix and here on Virgin River, he will play the role of a doctor. He happens to be the brand new physician of the show who along with talent also got dashing good looks.

It will be quite interesting to see his role and with whom he gets to work throughout the series. Fans are always excited when new characters enter the show. It is probably because such new roles open up the possibility of getting into relationships with regular characters.

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Denny Cutler happens to be the long-lost grandson of Dr. Hayek. Already sounds interesting? Well, it surely is going to be very interesting to see both new cast members being related to each other.

The story is surely going to have so many twists and drama along with the addition of the new characters in it.

Virgin River Season 4 Storyline

As of now, almost everyone is aware of Mel’s big mystery, that is, she is pregnant and is not sure about who the father is. There are chances that her dead husband might be the biological father.

On the other hand, there is her relationship with Jack, which is also important for her.

Then there is Brady who was last seen being arrested for shooting Jack while the series was ending. Everyone is looking forward to seeing Hope in the upcoming season of Virgin River.

She wasn’t seen much during Virgin River Season 3 due to the traveling restrictions after the pandemic. She was seen only over video chats but now, fans are impatient and want to see more of Hope in the next season.

Her character, met with an accident while returning to the states and was hospitalized. There was a storm on the way while she was returning to the Virgin River. So let’s see what happens with her. Fingers crossed!