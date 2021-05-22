The White Lotus Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is an American television miniseries. The series The White Lotus includes satire comedy. It will soon be released on HBO.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Released on HBO

The series The White Lotus features the life of guests and staff at a tropical resort. It displays the life of them over the course of a week.

The series The White Lotus was written, created and directed by Mike White. It was executively produced by Mike White, David Bernad, and Nick Hall.

The shooting of the series The White Lotus was started in October 2020. It was started in Hawaii. The shooting of the series The White Lotus was half completed on 21st November 2021.

The series The White Lotus will include six episodes. The series The White Lotus is not renewed yet for the second season. If we get any news or update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Release Date:

The series The White Lotus will be released on 11th July 2021. The release date of the series The White Lotus is officially confirmed.

If the second season of the series The White Lotus announces, it may be released in late 2022.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the upcoming series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The White Lotus is not released yet. As it releases, we will mention it here.

Welcome to The White Lotus, your room is ready. The White Lotus is coming to @hbomax this July. pic.twitter.com/jxypq4ODMg — HBO (@HBO) May 10, 2021

Let’s talk about the cast of the series The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Cast:

Find the cast of the series The White Lotus below.

Murray Bartlett as Armond Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher Jake Lacy as Shane Patton Brittany O’Grady as Paula Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Molly Shannon as Kitty Lukas Gage Jon Gries Kekoa Kekumano Jolene Purdy

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alexandra Daddario are in the main roles in the series The White Lotus.

It is a miniseries. So, there is not a big chance of the renewal of the series The White Lotus.

The second season of the series The White Lotus is not announced yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

