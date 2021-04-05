Army of the Dead Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update

Army of the Dead is an American Zombie Heist film. The film Army of the Dead features a mercenaries group that decides to heist the casino located in Las Vegas in between a Zombie Outbreak.

The cast of the upcoming American film Army of the Dead includes Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Matthias Schweighofer as Ludwig Dieter, Nora Arnezeder as Lily – The Coyote, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly, Raul Castillo as Mikey Guzman, and Michael Cassidy.

It also includes Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Chelsea Edmundson as Misty Hillman, and Steve Corona as Mr. Hillman.

Zack Snyder directed the film Army of the Dead, and he also gave the story of the film. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller produced it. Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold did the screenplay of the film Army of the Dead.

Tom Holkenborg gave the music in the film Army of the Dead. Zack Snyder did the cinematography, and Dody Dorn edited the film Army of the Dead. The film was made under The Stone Quarry. Netflix will distribute it.

The film Army of the Dead will be released on 21st May 2021 in the United States. The running time of the film is 147 minutes. The budget of the film Army of the Dead is around 70-90 Million USD. The shooting of the film Army of the Dead was started on 15th July 2019.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Army of the Dead. The trailer of the film Army of the Dead was released on 25th February 2021.

