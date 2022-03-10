The Thing About Pam Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The Thing About Pam is an American television series. It is full of crime and drama. It has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam Season 2:

The series The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria and that results in her husband named Russ’s conviction.

Later, he insisted he didn’t kill her. This crime set off a chain of incidents that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

The series The Thing About Pam is based on The Thing About Pam – Podcast and Dateline TV Episodes Concerning the Story of Pam Hupp.

It stars Renee Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt. The Thing About Pam Season 1 includes many episodes titled She’s a Good Friend, She’s a Helper, She’s a Star Witness, She’s a Loving Daughter, etc.

The first season of the series The Thing About Pam was executively produced by Noah Oppenheim, Liz Cole, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Jessika Borsiczky, Scott Winant, Mary Margaret Kunze, Renee Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, and Jason Blum.

It was produced by Matt K. Turner, Blaine Williams, and Alissa M. Kantrow. The running time of each episode of the series The Thing About Pam ranges around 43 minutes.

It was made under Weird Egg Productions, Big Picture Co., NBC News Studios, and Blumhouse Television. The series The Thing About Pam has arrived on NBC. Let’s see if The Thing About Pam Season 2 is confirmed or not.

The Thing About Pam Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

The Thing About Pam Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Thing About Pam Season 2 below.

Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp Gideon Adlon as Mariah Day Patricia French as Minnie Olivia Luccardi as Lily Day Jesse Scott Egan as Detective Merkel Drew Scheid as Travis Hupp Adam David Thompson as Capt. Mike Lang Catherine Carlen as Bonnie Ann Mahoney as Tammy Michael Krikorian as Greg Chatton Sarah Stipe as Sarah Hupp Morgan Roberts Evan Barry Clifton as Jerry Rob Steinberg as #79 Anthony Michael Frederick as Firefighter William McGovern as Jim Cindy Pol as Whitney Jeff Ryan Baker as Louis Gumpenberger Jeff Robins as Juror – No. 2 John C. Klein as Bailiff Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria Judy Greer as Leah Askey Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp Mac Brandt as Det. McCarrick Cuyle Carvin as Brian Hilke Suanne Spoke as Janet

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam Season 1 Review:

The Thing About Pam Season 1 is currently airing on NBC. It is receiving a good response from the audience. Maybe The Thing About Pam Season 2 will get a very positive response from the audience.

In the recent episode of The Thing About Pam Season 1, we have seen that Meet Pam Hupp, who is Betsy Faria’s close friend as well as the last person to see her alive after dropping Betsy off at home on the night of her murder. Later, Betsy’s husband named Russ Faria calls 911. Let’s see what happens next.

The Thing About Pam Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Thing About Pam Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. We can expect the second season of the series The Thing About Pam in late 2022 or early 2023.

'The Thing About Pam,' NBC's limited series starring Renée Zellweger as convicted murderer Pam Hupp, is refreshingly weird. https://t.co/iOqocFN2m6 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2022

Maybe it will be released on NBC. The first season of the series The Thing About Pam has started airing on 8th March 2022 on NBC. Let’s see what happens next.

The Thing About Pam Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Thing About Pam Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will be released after the announcement of The Thing About Pam Season 1.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The Thing About Pam. It was released by NBC on 26th February 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch The Thing About Pam Season 2?

The series The Thing About Pam has arrived on NBC. We expect that The Thing About Pam Season 2 will also arrive on NBC. Let’s see what happens next.

Is The Thing About Pam Worth Watching?

The series The Thing About Pam is good to watch. It is currently airing on NBC. The series The Thing About Pam includes an amazing story, and it is worth watching.

Is The Thing About Pam a True Story?

There is a true story behind the series The Thing About Pam. Pam Hupp is a good friend who is a helper, a loving daughter, and a star witness, but the main question is, is Pam Hupp a killer. Let’s see what happens next.

