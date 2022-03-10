Back to the Rafters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Back to the Rafters is an Australian family comedy and drama tv series. It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

It includes comedy, drama, and family. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Back to the Rafters.

Back to the Rafters Season 2:

The series Back to the Rafters picks up 6 years since we last saw the Rafter family. Julie, as well as Dave, have created a new life in the country along with the youngest daughter named Ruby, and in between the older Rafter children face new challenges, as well as Grandad Ted, who tries to find his place.

Later, when Dave enjoys his newfound freedom, and on the other hand, Julie has to reconcile her responsibilities to the family.

The series Back to the Rafters was created by Bevan Lee. It stars Erik Thompson, Hugh Sheridan, and Rebecca Gibney.

The series Back to the Rafters was written by Trent Atkinson, Bevan Lee, Katherine Thomson, and Margaret Wilson. It was directed by Lynn Hegarty, Jeremy Sims, and Catherine Millar.

The first season of the series Back to the Rafters includes a total of six episodes titled Kung Pao Chicken, Cross Currents, Issues Management, The Most Together One in the Family, Pounded, and Pinch Me Linda.

The series Back to the Rafters was executively produced by Julie McGauran. It was produced by Chris Martin-Jones, Julie McGauran, Lesley Parker, Muffy Potter, Gabriel Shipton, and Katherine Thomson.

It was completed under Seven Studios. It has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Back to the Rafters. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Back to the Rafters is announced or not.

Back to the Rafters Season 2: Announced or Not?

Back to the Rafters Season 2 was officially canceled by Amazon in October 2021. But maybe some other platform will adapt the series Back to the Rafters and announce the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Back to the Rafters, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters.

Back to the Rafters Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Back to the Rafters Season 2 below.

Rebecca Gibney as Julie Rafter Willow Speers as Ruby Rafter Erik Thomson as Dave Rafter Michael Caton as Ted Taylor Hugh Sheridan as Ben Rafter George Houvardas as Nick “Carbo” Karandonis And Donna Angus McLaren as Nathan Rafter Georgina Haig as Rachel Rafter

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Back to the Rafters.

Back to the Rafters Season 1 Review:

Back to the Rafters Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Back to the Rafters will get a very positive response from the audience if it announces.

At the end of the first season of the series Back to the Rafters, we have seen that at the time when Rachel arrives home in order to secure Ruby as Youth ambassador for one of her New York clients, as well as she surprises all by coming pregnant, and further complicating everyone’s lives.

After that, compared to the rest of the Rafters, Ben believes that his life is looking up. But, soon Cassie is trying to harbor a truth that will tear his blissful ignorance apart.

Later, Nathan discovers self-reflection as well as healing at a wellness retreat in Buradeena. At the same time, Julie gets forced to a conclusion about her future with Dave, and on the other side, Ruby takes a stand against internet trolls.

After that, finally accepting that their parents may be contemplating separate lives, Nathan, as well as Ben, propose desperate measures in order to save their parent’s role model marriage. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters will start where the first season left off. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters.

Back to the Rafters Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Back to the Rafters Season 2 hasn’t been revealed yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second season.

The Rafters and their friends will be back on our screens on 17 September. We've missed them. How excited are you to see the new season of Back to the Rafters? Catch #BackToTheRafters only on @PrimeVideoAUNZ. pic.twitter.com/8QPGlu30xp — Back To The Rafters (@TheRaftersTV) May 18, 2021

We can expect the second season of the series Back to the Rafters in late 2022 or early 2023. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Back to the Rafters was released on 17th September 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Back to the Rafters.

Back to the Rafters Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Back to the Rafters Season 2 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Back to the Rafters. It was released by Prime Video AU and NZ on 25th August 2021. Watch it below.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Back to the Rafters. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Back to the Rafters Season 2?

You can watch the series Back to the Rafters on Amazon Prime Video. There is no update about the second season of the series Back to the Rafters. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

What Town is Back to the Rafters Filmed?

Buradeena is the town that the Rafters have moved to. It is a very small town along with a common population-based outside of the bustling metropolis of Sydney.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.