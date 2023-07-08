Dom Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates July 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

OTT streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have released various crime-drama series, and many of them got so much love and respect from the audience. Today we have brought one of the most viewed Brazilian crime drama series, ‘Dom.’



The show was initially written by famous screenwriters Higia Ikeda and Fabio Mendes. Currently, Dom runs two seasons from June 2021 to March 2023, and it has also received 7.2 ratings out of 10 on the IMDb platform. And fans are now eagerly waiting for the third installment of the Dom series.

In this entertainment and news blog post, you will find all the details about one of the most popular crime-thriller drama series, Dom. Since many fans of this hit web series are waiting for the show’s renewal, we have provided the release dates, cast members, plot synopsis, and everything you need to know about the Dom series.

Dom Season 3 Release Date

Dom is regarded as one of the most highly anticipated crime-thriller drama series. Two years ago, on June 4, 2021, the showrunners dropped the Dom Season 1, and since then, fans have praised the series’ overall storyline.

After receiving massive success with the first installment of the Dom series, the creators later decided to produce the second season of the Dom series. They released the eight episodes for Dom Season 2 on March 17, 2023.

Furthermore, the show’s popularity always works in favor of the show’s renewal, and now fans are expecting the third season of the Dom series. But, as of now, the show makers have not announced the official release date for Dom Season 3. So, the only option is to wait for the official confirmation from the team members.

Dom Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Amazon Prime’s latest release, the Dom series, has earned a good response from the audience and critics. The storyline concentrates on an intelligent thief and Pedro’s rebellious father, Dom. As the story begins, Dom is portrayed as a burglar who faces many hurdles while navigating his underground criminal journey.

Long story short, the plot swings back and forth and depicts the events that influenced Dom’s life. Later, Dom also worked intensively to continue his father’s legacy. On the other hand, Pedro blames Dom for the death of his mother and tries to prove him guilty for leaving him when he needed him the most.

Apart from Dom and Pedro, Dom Seasons 1 and 2 also feature many versatile actors and actresses. The show includes Filipe Braganca (Victor Dantas), Wilson Rabelo (Arcanjo), Josh Petersdorf (Victor Dantas), and many others.

Since the first two seasons have earned so much respect from the audience, fans are expected to watch the third season of the Dom series. In the following section, we have also provided a complete list of cast members and trailer updates for the Dom Season 3.

Dom Season 3 Cast Members

Generally, crime-drama and suspense-thriller dramas require much knowledge and the featured artists’ intense performance. Otherwise, it won’t create such an impact on the viewer’s mind.



In this regard, Dom has featured many talented actors and actresses who have given their best to the show and paved the way for further success. Here we have provided a list of cast members of Dom Season 2.

Gabriel Leone as Pedro Dom

Mariana Cerrone as Laura

Raquel Villar as Jasmin

Filipe Braganca as Victor Dantas

Laila Garin as Marisa

Ramon Francisco as Lico

Digao Ribeiro as Armario

Isabella Santoni as Viviane

Wilson Rabelo as Arcanjo

Ana Cecília Costa as astora Miriam

Josh Petersdorf as Victor Dantas

Roberto Birindelli as Paulo

Flavio Tolezani as Victor Dantas

Leonardo Castro

In addition, whenever the showrunners drop the Dom Season 3, we may also see some new talented actors and actresses.

Dom Season 3 Episode Titles

Dom series has all the potential to be released with the third season because the audience has accepted the unique crime-thriller drama of the show. However, the official release date and episode titles for the Dom Season 3 are yet to be announced.



Till then, you can binge-watch the whole season, and to help you with the latest episodes of the Dom Season 2, we have addressed a list of episode titles of the second installment of the Dom series.

Dom Season 2 Episode 01 – “Cops And Criminals”

Dom Season 2 Episode 02 – “Drying Ice”

Dom Season 2 Episode 03 – “Hybrid Animals”

Dom Season 2 Episode 04 – “The Passage”

Dom Season 2 Episode 05 – “The Gospel According To Pedro Dom”

Dom Season 2 Episode 06 – “The Hunt”

Dom Season 2 Episode 07 – “Outlined Destinies”

Dom Season 2 Episode 08 – “Extra Episode”

Where To Watch Dom Season 3?

Dom is the perfect bundle of crime-thriller and suspense drama. Not only that, but the show also involved high-voltage drug rivalries, crimes, and mysteries. Furthermore, fans are excited about the show’s future with the third installment.

However, if you have recently discovered this amazing crime drama series and looking for the show’s availability, then you will find all the episodes of Dom Seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The Dom Season 3 will also be available on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Dom Season 3?

It’s been just a few months since the makers released the Dom Season 2, and due to high-end popularity and unique concept, fans can’t keep calm to know about the Dom Season 3 release dates and episode numbers.



But unfortunately, makers have mutually decided to remain silent on the release date, cast members, and episode numbers of the Dom Season 3. Still, approximately eight to ten episodes will be released with the Dom Season 3.

Dom Season 3 Makers Team

How can we wind up this blog post without addressing the due credit to the production team members who have worked tirelessly for the show’s success?

As we all know, the Dom Seasons 1 and 2 have received a great response from all over the globe, and fans are now demanding the third season for the same. Writers like Higia Ikeda and Fabio Mendes have more responsibility to deliver the best quality content to the viewers.

Moreover, Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira also served as the show’s directors. The average runtime of the episodes for Dom Seasons 1 and 2 is about one hour.

Dom Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

Dom is one of the most outstanding crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Higia Ikeda, Fabio Mendes, Breno Silveira, and Vicente Kubrusly. The show runs for two seasons on Amazon Prime Video, and many fans are waiting for the show’s renewal for a third season.



But unfortunately, the show makers have not announced the official release date and trailer for the Dom Season 3. According to some sources, the Dom series has been canceled on Amazon Prime Video. However, we will update you with all the latest information once the show makers make the final confirmation.

Dom Season 3 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer often provides a sneak peek at the show’s overall storyline. Still, unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, no official trailer has been made public by the show’s creators.

Still, here we have provided a teaser trailer of the Dom Season 3. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show.

Bottom Thoughts

This Brazilian crime-drama series has been released for two seasons, and now fans are speculating on the release date, cast members’ names, and trailer updates for Dom Season 3. However, the showrunners have not revealed the exact release date for Dom Season 3.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest information about your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest information whenever the creators announce the official release date and a list of cast members. Lastly, comment down your thoughts and opinions about the Dom Season 3.