The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 Release Date: Plot Twists, Cast Updates & Latest Updates

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is an American thriller television series. It includes action, conspiracy thriller, and drama. Jack Carr and David DiGilio created the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has not been renewed yet, but it may be renewed soon due to the success of the first season. The show is based on Jack Carr’s The Terminal List. Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Edwards gets back together with Landry, Farooq, and Varon. They choose to eliminate their adversaries one by one; Landry murders Artem, Farooq uses an explosive device to kill Cyrus, and Edwards brings Haverford before the police using the evidence he collects.

Later, Edwards returned the bracelet to Perash’s daughter. Edwards then purchased a boat and prepared to set sail. Hank Dash Dashnaw, an old companion and manager of the CIA/SAC Field Division, spoke with him.

At the end, he was recruited to the Ground Branch by Dashnaw. In the end, Edwards accepted the proposition and passed the exam. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 to continue in the second season, as the first season left off with a cliffhanger. Maybe the second season will include more action and thriller. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf was produced by Gwyn Shovelski, Kenny Sheard, Erika Milutin, and Gergo Balika. It was executively produced by Chris Pratt, David DiGilio, Antoine Fuqua, Jack Carr, Max Adams, Jared Shaw, and Kat Samick.

Taylor Kitsch and Frederick E. O. Toye.

We expect that the cast of the first season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Season 2.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 Cast:

In the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Taylor Kitsch played Chief Special Warfare Agent Benjamin Edwards, Tom Hopper played Lieutenant Raife Hastings – Charlie Zero One, Chris Pratt played James Reece, Dar Salim played Major Mohammad Farooq, Luke Hemsworth played Jules Landry, Robert Wisdom played Jed Haveford, Rona Lee Shimon played Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati played Tal Varon, and Ray Haratian played Yousef Saedi.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 has not been announced yet, as it is not confirmed. Once it is announced, we expect it to arrive in early 2027. The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf aired on Amazon Prime Video from 27th August 2025 to 24th September 2025.

The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf contains seven episodes: Inherent Resolve, The Audition, What’s Past Is Prologue, The Sound of the Guns, E&E, Pawns & Kings, and The Wolf You Feed.

Maybe the second season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will also have seven episodes. The series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf was produced under Indivisible Productions, Hill District Media, DiGilio Films, Civic Center Media, MRC Television, and Amazon MGM Studios.

The Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf was directed and written by Frederick E. O. Toye, David DiGilio, Jack Carr, Max Adams, Liz Friedlander, Naomi Iizuka, Kenny Sheard, Paul Cameron, Hennah Sekander, and Jared Shaw.

As we get any updates about the release date of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2, we will mention it here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Season 2.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 2 has not been released yet. Now, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Amazon Prime Video released it on 31st July 2025.

If we get any updates or news about the trailer of the second season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, we will mention it here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Critical Reception:

The first season of the series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has received very positive reviews from the audience. We expect the second season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf to receive a positive response from critics. Let’s see what happens next.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 75%.

If we get any other updates about the second season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.