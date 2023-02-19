The Society Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Expect

The Society is an American television series. The series The Society is full of mystery, drama, and sci-fi. It has received a great response from the audience.

The series The Society got 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Society.

The Society Season 2:

In the series The Society, at the time when everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their rich and wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham have to forge their own society in order to survive.

It was created by Christopher Keyser. It stars Kathryn Newton, Sean Berdy, Gideon Adlon, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Olivia DeJonge, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, and Rachel Keller.

The Society Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes titled What Happened, Our Town, Childhood’s End, Drop by Drop, Putting on the Clothes, Like a F-ing God or Something, Allie’s Rules, Poison, New Names, and How It Happens.

We expect that the second season of the series The Society will receive a positive response from the audience. There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Society. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Society was executively produced by Marc Webb and Christopher Keyser. The length of each episode of the series The Society ranges from 48 to 61 minutes.

The series The Society has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Society is happening or not.

Is The Society Season 2 Happening?

The Society Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. The series The Society was previously renewed for the second season but later canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series The Society, we will add it here.

The Society Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of The Society Season 2 below. We expect that the cast of The Society Season 1 will be repeated in the second season of the series The Society.

Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot – Allie – and Cassandra’s Cousin Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich Jose Julian as Gordie Alexander MacNicoll as Luke Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman Jack Mulhern as Grizz Spencer House as Clark Emilio Garcia-Sanchez as Jason Salena Qureshi as Bean Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen Kiara Pichardo as Madison Grace Victoria Cox as Lexie Naomi Oliver as Olivia Kelly Rose Golden as Marnie Matisse Rose as Jessica Alicia Crowder as Erika Benjamin Breault as Blake Damon J. Gillespie as Mickey Peter Donahue as Shoe

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Society.

The Society Season 1 Review:

The Society Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that The Society Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Society, we have seen that Will, as well as Allie, get imprisoned under false charges of attempting to rig the election, Elle pretends to take Campbell’s side for her own safety.

Later, Harry as well as Lexie announces that they are taking power, and soon postpone council elections. After that, Lexie intervenes in order to prevent Will as well as Allie from being stoned by angry onlookers.

On the other side, Grizz’s expedition party comes back with good news. At the same time, back in the real West Ham, Allie’s mother pets the same dog Ellie adopted in New Ham as well as reads to schoolchildren in front of a memorial plaque listing the missing teenager’s names. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the series The Society will be continued in the second season of the series The Society. It is because there is very little chance of the new start of the series The Society.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series The Society, we will update it here.

The Society Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Society Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. It seems that it will be announced after the confirmation of The Society Season 2.

We can expect the second season of the series The Society somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on Netflix.

The first season of the series The Society was released on 10th May 2019 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Society, we will add it here. Let's watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Society.

The Society Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Society Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. Maybe it will be released after the announcement of The Society Season 2.

Find the trailer of the series The Society below. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch The Society?

You can watch the series The Society on Netflix. Maybe The Society Season 2 will also be available soon to watch on the same platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is The Society Worth Watching?

Yes, the series The Society is worth watching. It got great reviews from critics. The story of the series The Society is wonderful and interesting to watch. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

