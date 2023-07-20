The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 is an American mystery-thriller drama series premiered on Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023. Since it was released for the first season, many fans have wondered whether there will be a second season. In this article, you will get all the answers about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 release date.



In addition to that, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 received 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Here, we have highlighted all the latest information about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 release date, a brief storyline, cast members, and trailer release. So read this article till the end to get all the latest details about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Release Date

As of now (June 2023), the show makers, Josh Singer and Laura Dave released only one season of The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama series. It was back in 2021 when the show was ordered for a mini-series, and it took more than two years to be released on the Apple+ networks.

Besides the releases, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 received a good response from the audience and reviewers. With unique storylines, twists, and thrillers, the first season has earned so much love and respect from the audience. And, since it premiered on Apple+, fans started speculating about the show’s renewal status and release date. Will there be another season for The Last Thing He Told Me?

The answer is simple and straightforward. The makers, Josh and Laura, have launched The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 as a limited edition series. In an interview, Josh also mentioned that The Last Thing He stated that the show would not be renewed for a second season.

So, for now, fans must be satisfied with only one season. If there is a second season or significant updates, we will provide you with all the latest information.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Storyline – Spoiler Ahead

The Last Thing He Told Me is an American drama series that perfectly combines thriller, mystery, and suspense drama. The storyline is an adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel of the same name.



The plot of The Last Thing He Told Me begins with Hannah (Jennifer Garner), whose husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), disappeared during an investigation and left a note mentioning Hannah to protect Baily, a teenage girl.

As the story progresses, Hannah searches for Owen with her stepdaughter Baily. And eventually, realize that Owen belongs to a crime-syndicate family and his real name is Ethan.

Without spoiling a lot of information about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1, let me tell you that the series is worth watching. With well-written dramas, twists, and thrillers, the show will surely give you goosebumps.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Cast Member List

The showrunners, Josh Singer and Laura Dave, have included many versatile artists for The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1. However, the makers have stated that there would be no further installments for The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama series.



Here we have added a complete list of cast members featured in the first run of The Last Thing He Told Me drama series.

Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall

Augusto Aguilera as Grady Bradford

Aisha Tyler as Jules Nichols

Angourie Rice as Bailey Michaels (Kristin)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels (Ethan)

David Morse as Nicholas Bell

Geoff Stults as Jake Davis

John Harlan Kim as Bobby Park

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the show makers have confirmed that The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama wouldn’t get renewal for the second season, we don’t have the official list of episode titles for The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2.



Still, here, we have added a complete list of episode titles of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1; it will help you to binge-watch all the episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 01 – Protect Her

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 02 – The Day After

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 03 – Keep Austin Weird

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 04 – Witness To Your Life

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 05 – The Never Dry

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 06 – When We Were Young

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Episode 07 – Sanctuary

Where To Watch The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2?

Laura Dave & Josh Singer’s latest release, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1, is an American thriller series comprising the lead character, Hannah Hall, and the plot concentrates on her relationship with her stepdaughter, Kristin. For most of the season, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 received mixed reviews from viewers and reviewers.

"There's an engine under The Last Thing He Told Me that makes you want to keep reading. The show has the same energy." pic.twitter.com/86KrsfmJ4V — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 13, 2023

If you haven’t watched the earlier season of The Last Thing, He Told Me thriller drama, head to Apple+ networks and binge-watch all the episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1. Further ahead, the upcoming season of The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2?

As per the official statement, unfortunately, we won’t get a second season for The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama series. The show was released as a mini-series, and makers have already stated that the show won’t get renewal for the second season.



Still, if there is a second season for The Last Thing He Told Me, it might consist of around seven episodes. But unluckily, it will not happen any time soon. If there will be a spin-off season or makers will announce to go with the second season, we will update you with the latest information.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Makers Team

Apart from the prominent cast members, many people worked behind the cameras, but unfortunately, their work often remains undervalued. The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 is based on Laura Dave’s mystery-thriller novel.

A new limited series based on Laura Dave’s bestselling book is in the works! 'The Last Thing He Told Me' stars Jennifer Garner with executive producer Reese Witherspoon. pic.twitter.com/SpjJ6GRdx3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2023

Later, in 2021, Josh Singer joined Laura Dave; they created The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 in a mini-form and received a good response from the audience. In addition to that, the creators have also served as executive producers for The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1. Michael McDonough and Daryn Okada worked as the cinematographers.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, fans will be disheartened after knowing that the show makers, Josh Singer and Laura Dave, will not release a second season for The Last Thing He Told Me thriller drama series.

However, if you haven’t watched The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1, click on the link above to watch the official trailer of the first season.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 release date. The show was released as a limited edition series, so fans must settle with only one season of The Last Thing He Told Me drama series.

Apart from that, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 received generally favorable reviews from the audience. On top of that, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 reached almost 4.5 million unique viewers within the release of 31 days, which is an excellent sign that millions of viewers accepted the show within a month of its release.