The Right Stuff Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Right Stuff is an American television series. It is full of historical drama. The series The Right Stuff has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

It has received a great response from the audience.

The Right Stuff Season 2:

The series The Right Stuff follows the story of the U.S. fighter pilots who are recruited to test experimental aircraft as well as rockets in order to become the first Mercury astronauts.

A TV adaptation of the book of Tom Wolfe – The Right Stuff. The series The Right Stuff was developed by Mark Lafferty. It stars Patrick J. Adams, Colin O’Donoghue, and Jake McDorman.

The series The Right Stuff is based on a film named The Right Stuff by Philip Kaufman, and a book titled The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe.

The series The Right Stuff was written by Mark Lafferty, Tom Wolfe, Philip Kaufman, Vinnie Wilhelm, Howard Korder, Lizzie Mickery, Danielle Roderick, Ameni Rozsa, and Will Staples.

It was directed by Andrew Bernstein, Nick Copus, John David Coles, Louise Friedberg, and Chris Long.

The series The Right Stuff was executively produced by Will Staples, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Mark Lafferty, Lizzie Mickery, and Howard Korder.

The series The Right Stuff was made under Appian Way Productions, Warner Bros. Television Studios, and National Geographic Studios. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series The Right Stuff.

The series The Right Stuff has arrived on Disney+. The first season of the series The Right Stuff contains eight episodes titled Sierra Hotel, Goodies, Single Combat Warrior, Advent, The Kona Kai Seance, Vostok, Ziggurat, and Flight.

We expect that The Right Stuff Season 2 will also contain eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Right Stuff is announced or not.

The Right Stuff Season 2: Announced or Not?

The Right Stuff Season 2 is not announced yet. We expect that The Right Stuff Season 2 will soon be announced.

It seems that the series The Right Stuff will soon be renewed for the second season. We expect that The Right Stuff Season 2 will receive a great response from the audience.

The series The Right Stuff was canceled by Disney+ just after one season. But we expect that some other platform will soon adapt the series The Right Stuff and announce the second season of the series The Right Stuff. All fans of the series The Right Stuff are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series The Right Stuff.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series The Right Stuff, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Right Stuff.

The Right Stuff Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of The Right Stuff Season 2 below.

Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn Colin O’Donoghue as Gordon Cooper Rachel Burttram as Betty Grissom Jade Albany Pietrantonio as Rene Carpenter Laura Ault as Jo Schirra Micah Stock as Deke Slayton Eric Ladin as Chris Kraft Patrick Fischler as Bob Gilruth James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom Shannon Lucio as Louise Shepard Sacha Seberg as Wernher Von Braun Jordan Woods-Robinson as Mike Turley Avery Burns as Julie Shepard Kyra Johnson as Lyn Glenn David Bolinger as David Glenn Chandler Head as Cam Cooper Lucy Capri as Janita Cooper Taegan Burns as Laura Shepard Kaley Ronayne as Dee O’Hara Josh Cooke as Loudon Wainwright Jr. Danny Strong as John A. Powers Victoria White as Marge Slayton Christopher Cassarino as Henri Landwirth Mamie Gummer as Jerrie Cobb Nora Zehetner as Annie Glenn Eloise Mumford as Trudy Cooper Jackson Pace as Glynn Lunney Jordan Blair Mangold Brown as Eunice Elizabeth D’Onofrio as Doris

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Right Stuff.

The Right Stuff Season 1 Review:

The Right Stuff Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. At the end of the first season of the series The Right Stuff, we have seen that the fight of Shepard on Freedom Seven is a success.

Afterward, Shepard is given accolades as well as a parade, but later he confesses to Glenn that he has dissatisfied with the shortness and also simplicity of his flight, and also finds for the next big thing.

Trudy later leaves Cooper, in order to find that Jerrie Cobb can not accept her for the astronaut program of the women because of the public comments of Cooper.

Later, Cooper resumes his relationship with Lurleen. After that, Shepard collapses from pain in his ear. Slayton is given the position of Chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA.

President Kennedy makes a speech at Congress proposing that the United States accept the challenge to land a man on the Moon by the end of the decade.

Glenn, inspired by Kennedy, and lobbies for the large Atlas rocket over the Redstone, to chase the moon landing. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series The Right Stuff will be continued in the second season of the series The Right Stuff.

If we get any news about the story of the second season of the series The Right Stuff, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Right Stuff.

The Right Stuff Season 2 Release Date:

The Right Stuff Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

We can expect The Right Stuff Season 2 will arrive somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of the series The Right Stuff was aired from 9th October 2020 to 20th November 2020 on Disney+.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Right Stuff, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Right Stuff.

The Right Stuff Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Right Stuff Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of The Right Stuff Season 1. It was released by National Geographic on 20th August 2020. Watch it below.

